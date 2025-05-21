Police Work to Uncover Identity of the Man Found Stuffed in a Barrel

Nakhon Sawan – Police are moving quickly to investigate the murder of an unknown man covered in tattoos, whose body was found stuffed inside a plastic barrel and dumped in a local reservoir.

The body was discovered on 18 May in the Takhro Reservoir, in Village 7, Takhro Subdistrict, Phaisali District. The man’s identity remains unclear as the body was already decomposing when found. Authorities are carrying out a post-mortem to help confirm who he is.

On 19 May, Provincial Police Commander Narewich Sukonthawit led his team to review evidence from the scene. Items found with the body included a plastic barrel, five large stones used as weights, a fertilizer sack, a side bag, and several other personal effects. Police are now checking where these items came from.

Other objects found inside the barrel were a broken mobile phone with its charger, a red nylon bag, a pair of flip-flops, an orange polo shirt, a flat metal plate, and nine one-baht coins. Officers believe these coins could be linked to a ritual meant to keep the spirit of the deceased from haunting the killer.

Investigators went back to the reservoir after the meeting. They checked the area for more evidence and questioned witnesses. One local said he spotted a floating barrel and swam out, thinking there might be something useful inside.

When he opened it, he found the body and quickly called the police because of the strong smell.

The barrel showed signs of being cut with a sharp tool, which police believe was done so it would sink and hide the body. They also think the cuts let fish get to the body and help hide evidence.

Early findings suggest the victim was Thai, killed elsewhere, and then dumped in the reservoir at least three to five days before being found. Investigators believe the killer chose this isolated spot on purpose.

Using a plastic barrel and cutting it with an electric saw shows careful planning to hide the crime.

Police are still working to confirm the man’s identity. They have reached out to nearby police stations and agencies, focusing on Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, and Lopburi, to check if anyone matching his description has been reported missing.

The man wore a shirt from a gold shop in Si Thep District, Phetchabun. Most of these shirts were given to customers in Khok Samrong District, Lopburi, which is close by. This detail could help narrow down who he was.

Police have also asked for help from the public. The man’s tattoos are quite distinctive, featuring designs such as “Kao Yod“, “Por Kae”, “Rama with Bow”, and symbols for charm and popularity.

Anyone who recognizes these tattoos or remembers someone getting them should contact Takhro Police Station or local investigators. Officers are continuing the investigation to find out who the man was and catch whoever is responsible for his death.

