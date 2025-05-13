Police Hunt for Motocycle Taxi Driver After Woman 89 Found Dead in Sack

Nakhon Si Thammarat – Police in southern Thailand are searching for a motorcycle taxi driver after an 89-year-old woman was discovered dead inside a sack in Nakhon Si Thammarat. She had been missing for several days.

According to local police, the woman left her home on a motorcycle taxi last Friday. Her family grew worried when she did not return, especially since she rarely left home alone. She had taken about 10,000 baht in cash, a gold necklace, a gold ring, and a sacred amulet with her worth over 250,000 baht.

Police investigators tracked her last phone signal to an area near Therdphra Kiat Road and the Sirinakhon Uthit intersection. While searching the area, officers noticed drag marks that led into a patch of reeds. There, they found a white sack with a strong odour. Inside the sack, they found her body, curled up and face down.

Police at the scene included senior officers, forensic experts, a medical examiner, and local rescue teams. The woman’s family later confirmed her identity. Police believe she had been dead for at least three days, and all of her valuables were missing.

CCTV footage showed the woman leaving with a motorcycle taxi driver, who is now the main suspect. The family said they had searched the area before but found nothing. They also expressed frustration over slow cooperation from authorities and difficulty in getting key CCTV footage from a nearby bank.

A friend of the suspect described him as a heavy drinker who often stayed in short-term rentals and did not have a stable home. Shortly before police found the body, the suspect called his friend, claiming to be on Koh Samui. The friend doubted this story.

A medical examiner did an initial check at the scene but could not confirm how she died. Her body was sent to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital for a full examination. Police are still investigating and searching for the suspect.

Thailand experiences various types of crime, including murders and robberies, which have been significant issues for decades. The murder rate in Thailand has risen slightly. In 2023, offences against property (including robbery, burglary, and theft) had a crime rate of approximately 95 per 100,000 inhabitants, significantly higher than violent crimes like murder or assault.

Much of Thailand’s crime, including robberies, occurs in urban areas and tourist hotspots like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket, where tourists are often targeted due to their perceived vulnerability

Tourists are particularly vulnerable to robberies, often non-violent but occasionally escalating to murder, as seen in high-profile cases. Economic factors, police challenges, and the targeting of foreigners contribute to the complex crime landscape.

Travellers should exercise caution, especially in nightlife areas, and rely on the Tourist Police for assistance.

