Mae Sai Police Charge Man for Destroying Flood Barrier

CHIANG RAI – Local authorities in Mae Sai have finally lost their patience with a stubborn local property owner. They recently filed a formal police report against the man for repeatedly destroying critical flood barriers. These vital heavy sandbags currently sit along the rapidly rising Sai River to protect the town.

The senseless destruction of these essential defenses puts the entire border community at severe risk. Local officials warn that the river is already swelling rapidly from heavy rainfall in the region. Any deliberate breach in these protective walls could easily lead to a massive local flooding disaster.

Key Takeaways

Local officials filed a police complaint against a businessman for repeatedly tearing down sandbag flood barriers.

The deliberately damaged defenses near the riverside Mae Sai Complex leave the border community highly vulnerable.

Rising water levels in the Sai River threaten imminent flooding, making intact barriers absolutely crucial.

The ongoing conflict centers around an elderly local businessman who owns the riverside Mae Sai Complex. Over the past few months, he has reportedly dismantled the protective sandbags on multiple different occasions. The stubborn man claims he simply wants to open up a clear pathway directly to his building.

However, his highly selfish actions directly compromise the safety of the surrounding residential border neighborhoods. Mae Sai District Chief Warayuth Khombun previously visited the specific site to issue strict verbal warnings. Despite these clear warnings and the presence of guards, the property owner continued his disruptive behavior.

Local officials discovered fresh damage to the vital flood walls during a recent period of heavy rainfall. This dangerous latest incident finally pushed the local government to take serious and immediate legal action. They firmly refuse to let one selfish person endanger the lives and livelihoods of the entire town.

Seeking Swift Legal Action to Prevent a Disaster

Mae Sai Mayor Anucha Yodchiangkham quickly decided that gentle warnings were simply no longer effective enough. He officially submitted a formal legal complaint to the local police chief to carefully gather evidence. The city government wants the police to prosecute the destructive man to the fullest extent of the law.

The municipality originally constructed these semi-permanent barriers to prevent the raging river from overflowing its banks. Diligent workers used public funds and government equipment to build these essential defenses for everyone’s safety. When the sturdy barriers are compromised, muddy river water quickly leaks into the vulnerable residential zones.

The concerned mayor stressed that a total collapse of the wall would cause absolutely catastrophic damage. It would easily destroy family homes, ruin local businesses, and threaten the lives of countless innocent residents. City officials are also busy calculating the overall financial damages to bill the destructive property owner.

Rising Flood Waters Threaten the Border Town

The unfortunate timing of this careless vandalism could not possibly be worse for the innocent local people. Heavy rains upstream have caused the unpredictable Sai River to swell to incredibly dangerous and high levels. Recent measurements at an upstream monitoring station showed fast-moving water levels greatly exceeding their maximum capacity.

This massive volume of raging river water is currently rushing straight toward the vulnerable border town. Anxious residents are now nervously waiting to see if the hastily patched sandbag barriers will actually hold. The national military and local emergency workers have quickly stepped in to help reinforce the damaged sections.

Everyone genuinely hopes that these urgent emergency repairs will safely keep the community from an incoming surge. Responsible authorities will continue to carefully monitor the river banks closely throughout the severe heavy storm season.

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