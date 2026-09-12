Heavy Rain Floods Phayao Streets: Monks Race to Save Temple

PHAYAO – Severe rainstorms have recently struck Phayao province, causing sudden flash floods across several major city streets. The continuous heavy downpours left the local drainage systems completely overwhelmed by late Wednesday evening. Many worried residents watched as dirty water levels rapidly rose along the busy Phahonyothin Road.

The rapidly rising floodwaters quickly became a serious and immediate threat to Wat Sri Khom Kham. Also known as Wat Phra Chao Ton Luang, this historic and beautiful site faced imminent flooding. Buddhist monks and young novices had to take immediate action to protect their sacred temple grounds.

Key Takeaways:

Heavy and continuous rainfall in Phayao quickly overwhelmed city drains and flooded major traffic routes.

Monks and young novices rushed to build emergency sandbag walls to protect the historic temple.

High floodwaters blocked traffic near the local hospital, trapping many small vehicles in the area.

Monks Battle Rising Waters at Historic Temple

Thick floodwaters spilled over the main roads and began rushing toward the temple’s front entrance. The dedicated monks quickly gathered empty sacks and filled them with heavy piles of sand. They worked closely together to build a strong, protective barrier across the main temple gates.

Their primary goal was to stop the dirty floodwater from reaching the Grand Main Vihara. This beautiful central hall remains the most important and sacred space within the temple walls. Thanks to their fast and brave response, the sacred artifacts inside remained completely safe today.

The heavy and relentless rain did not just affect the historic temple grounds this week. Several major traffic routes in the city center also suffered from severe and dangerous water buildup. Frustrated drivers faced incredibly deep water across all lanes of the usually busy Phahonyothin Road.

The specific stretch from the Pratu Lek intersection to Phayao Hospital was especially bad today. Both sides of this crucial public road were completely covered by deep and murky floodwaters. The rising water level grew so high that small passenger cars could no longer pass safely.

Continuous Downpours Threaten Local City Communities

Recent weather reports confirmed that the rain continued to fall heavily throughout the entire evening. This constant and heavy downpour meant the local flood levels could easily rise even further. Many local communities remain on high alert as they anxiously wait for the dark storms to pass.

Tired city workers are likely struggling to pump the excess dirty water out of the flooded streets. The older local drainage system simply cannot handle the sheer volume of this massive rainstorm. According to city officials, these wet conditions deeply impact daily travel and harm local city businesses.

Local city residents should always avoid driving through the deeply flooded areas if at all possible. Small passenger vehicles can easily stall or get completely swept away by hidden underwater currents. People living near the main hospital should carefully plan alternative driving routes for medical emergencies.

The brave monks at the historic temple showed great community teamwork in a moment of crisis. Their quick and clever sandbag defense successfully saved a treasured piece of local Phayao history. As the heavy rain continues, the entire city truly hopes the floodwaters will soon begin to recede.

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