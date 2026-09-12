CHIANG RAI – Police in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai arrested a man for allegedly planting illegal drugs on his nephew. The shocking setup led the innocent young man to spend 60 days in a local prison. Officers finally caught up with the suspect on the afternoon of September 11, 2026.

The arrest took place near the fast-flowing Sai River in the Mae Sai district. Officers from the Mae Chan Police Station served the court warrant to the suspect. The older man, identified only as Mr. Kor, was caught doing something very strange. At the time of his arrest, he was busy digging into large flood-prevention sandbags near an abandoned building.

Key Takeaways

An uncle allegedly planted 400 meth pills under his nephew’s car over a family business feud.

The innocent nephew spent over 60 days in jail before finally clearing his name in court.

Police caught the uncle while he was dismantling flood-prevention sandbags near the Sai River.

This bizarre crime stems from a long-running and bitter family business dispute. The uncle reportedly had serious conflicts with the nephew’s father starting around 2021. This family bad blood eventually pushed the uncle to plan a terrible revenge scheme. He wanted to cause serious harm to his own relative.

The nephew, referred to as Mr. Aek, was running everyday errands in Mae Sai. As he drove back toward Mueang Chiang Rai, police stopped him at a local highway checkpoint. The officers had received a secret tip to search his specific vehicle for illegal items. They were told to look closely at the bottom of the car.

During the search, police found exactly 400 meth pills strapped carefully under the vehicle. Mr. Aek completely denied knowing anything about the hidden drugs. He promised to fight the serious criminal charges with everything he had. He insisted he was totally innocent and trusted the legal system to uncover the truth.

Fighting for Freedom

Despite his strong claims of innocence, the court sent Mr. Aek to prison during the investigation. He spent more than 60 dark days locked away from his family and friends. However, he never gave up his legal battle. He finally gathered enough solid proof to win his freedom and clear his personal record.

After his release, the angry nephew immediately filed a police report against his uncle. He officially accused the older man of hiding the drugs to ruin his young life. Local investigators gathered new evidence and quickly issued an arrest warrant.

The uncle is now facing two very serious criminal charges from the local police. He is accused of intentionally framing an innocent person to face harsh legal penalties. He is also charged with the illegal possession of dangerous narcotics. He will remain in police custody while investigators prepare to send him to the provincial court.

Interestingly, this man is already quite famous in local online community groups. He is widely known for damaging large flood barriers and sandbags along the local riverbanks. He ruins the heavy bags just to create easy walking paths for himself. Many angry neighbors claim his careless actions have caused severe local floods on several occasions.

For now, the legal process will take its natural course in the local courts. The accused man still has the legal right to defend himself in a court of law. Under the justice system, he remains completely innocent until a judge reaches a final verdict.

Trending News: