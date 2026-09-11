US Fugitive Wanted for Sexual Assault Arrested in Chiang Mai Temple

CHIANG MAI – Police arrested a 35-year-old American fugitive in the northern city of Chiang Mai wanted on an Interpol Red Warrant. The man, identified only as Joshua, was wanted in New Hampshire for serious child abuse charges. He was hiding in a local Buddhist temple. To avoid suspicion, he was wearing traditional white robes and pretending to practice meditation.

This high-profile arrest was a joint operation between Thai law enforcement and the FBI. Authorities moved quickly after the FBI sent an urgent request on September 8 to track him down. Joshua had fled the United States to avoid facing a lengthy trial for his alleged crimes.

Key Takeaways

Thai police and the FBI arrested a 35-year-old US fugitive hiding in a Chiang Mai temple.

Undercover officers spent two days posing as meditation practitioners to confirm his identity.

The suspect faces serious charges in New Hampshire for the sexual abuse of minors.

Finding the suspect required careful and creative police work. The Metropolitan Police Investigative Division worked closely with Thai Immigration officers. They quickly checked his travel records and followed local leads. Soon, they discovered he was using a quiet, peaceful temple in Chiang Mai as his main hideout.

To make the arrest safely, police decided to go undercover. Officers dressed in white robes and joined the temple’s daily meditation program. They stayed inside the temple for two full days to observe the suspect. Once they confirmed his identity beyond a doubt, they revealed themselves as police. The temple staff fully cooperated with the Thai authorities during the arrest.

Serious Legal Charges and Deportation Process

Joshua is facing very serious criminal charges back in the United States. A state court in New Hampshire issued a strict warrant for aggravated felonious sexual assault. US authorities state that he and another suspect abused several young girls. These victims were all reportedly under the age of 16. He fled the country right after these awful accusations came to light.

Thai immigration officials have already revoked his visa. They moved him to a secure immigration detention center to wait for his deportation flight. He will be sent back to the United States very soon. Once he arrives on American soil, he will finally face the US justice system.

This successful arrest relied heavily on strong international teamwork. FBI agents Benjamin Virtue and Nicholas Vicencia stationed the US Embassy in Bangkok provided crucial data to local police. Their quick action helped Thai police safely remove a dangerous fugitive from a sacred community space.

Trending News: