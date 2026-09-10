Famous Temple Abbot Arrested Over 92 Million Baht Embezzlement

BANGKOK – Police in Thailand recently carried out a major raid at a well-known temple in Ayutthaya province. Officers arrested the chief abbot after discovering that millions of donations had vanished. According to police, investigators moved quickly to stop the ongoing financial crime.

Authorities found that the religious leader transferred massive amounts of temple funds to a close female companion. The case has shocked the local community and raised serious questions about oversight within religious institutions. Police are now working hard to recover the missing money and trace all connected assets.

Key Takeaways

Police arrested the abbot of a major temple in Ayutthaya for stealing temple funds.

Investigators discovered that over 92 million baht was illegally transferred to a close female companion.

Officers caught the suspect during a raid and uncovered clear evidence of corruption and misconduct.

The operation began early in the morning when crime suppression officers arrived at the temple grounds. Investigators had spent weeks tracking unusual financial transactions linked to the senior monk. They discovered fake donation receipts and unauthorized withdrawals spanning more than two years.

Uncovering the Abbot Massive Financial Fraud

Police entered the residential quarters to execute the arrest warrant issued by the court. During the search, officers gathered crucial financial documents and digital records as evidence. The quick action prevented any attempt to destroy proof or move the remaining funds abroad.

Financial experts analyzed bank accounts and found that the total damage exceeded 92 million baht. The suspect used his official position to siphon donations meant for temple maintenance and community charity. Instead of helping the public, the money went straight into private accounts.

Investigators tracked the funds through a complex web of transactions involving the close female associate. Authorities plan to freeze all related assets and charge everyone involved with money laundering and official corruption. The legal process will continue until every single baht is fully accounted for.

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