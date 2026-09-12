COVID, Flu and RSV Cases Climb Across Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand is experiencing a massive jump in respiratory infections this year. From January to August, hospitals across the country reported rapidly rising numbers of COVID, flu, and RSV cases. Health officials are urging the public to stay alert as these viruses spread through communities. Medical teams are working hard to manage the growing patient load in local clinics.

The flu is causing the most widespread trouble right now, while COVID cases are also piling up. Meanwhile, RSV is adding extra strain on hospitals, particularly for families with young children. Authorities are reminding people that taking early preventive action can help avoid severe illness. The government is monitoring the situation closely to prevent hospitals from becoming completely overcrowded.

Key Takeaways

COVID infections reached 99,691 with 15 deaths, while flu cases topped 333,000 across the country.

Children aged 5 to 9 face the highest risk of catching the flu, accounting for most of the fatalities.

Free flu vaccines are currently available for vulnerable groups to help prevent severe health complications.

COVID Cases Near the 100,000 Mark

The latest numbers show that COVID remains a steady presence in our daily lives. Health workers recorded 99,691 COVID cases between January and the end of August. Despite this high case count, the disease claimed only 15 lives during this period. This reflects a very low mortality rate of just 0.02 percent.

Most of the people who tragically died from COVID were over the age of 60. These individuals often had existing chronic health problems that made fighting the virus much harder. For the general public, symptoms remain relatively mild and look a lot like a common cold. Patients mostly report dealing with a mild fever, cough, sore throat, and a runny nose.

Doctors say the dominant virus strains belong to the Omicron family, specifically the NB.1.8.1 variant. There is absolutely no evidence that this strain causes more severe illness than past versions. However, experts still recommend wearing a face mask in crowded places to stop the spread. Staying home when you feel unwell is another simple way to protect your neighbors.

Flu Outbreak Hits Children Hardest

While COVID gets a lot of attention, the flu is spreading at a much faster rate. Doctors have treated an astonishing 333,032 flu cases since the beginning of the year. Sadly, this severe influenza outbreak has resulted in 48 deaths across the nation. Public health teams are noticing that schools are becoming major hotspots for virus transmission.

Children between the ages of 5 and 9 currently have the highest infection rates for the flu. Tragically, this very young demographic has also suffered the most severe outcomes during this outbreak. Health data shows that the majority of the 48 flu-related deaths occurred among these young children. Because their immune systems are still developing, they remain highly vulnerable to this particular virus strain.

Health officials strongly advise parents to keep sick children at home until they fully recover. Sending a coughing child to school only guarantees that the virus will infect more families. Teachers are doing their part by encouraging students to wash their hands frequently during the day. Small actions like this make a huge difference in slowing down a fast-moving outbreak.

RSV Adds to Seasonal Health Worries

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV, is bringing another layer of worry this season. Hospitals reported a total of 7,020 RSV cases between January and August. This particular virus mainly targets infants and young children, causing inflammation in their small airways. For many parents, seeing their little ones struggle with breathing can be incredibly scary.

Symptoms usually start off looking just like a standard, mild cold with a runny nose. But the infection can quickly move into the lungs and lead to serious breathing difficulties. Doctors want parents to watch closely for warning signs like wheezing or unusually rapid breathing. If a baby refuses to eat or seems very tired, they need medical attention right away.

Unlike the flu, there is no widely available vaccine for RSV for the general public yet. This makes basic hygiene the absolute best defense against catching or spreading the virus. Parents should make sure everyone washes their hands before holding a newborn baby. Regularly cleaning shared toys and surfaces can also cut down the risk of infection.

Free Flu Shots to Protect the Vulnerable

To fight back against these viruses, the Department of Disease Control is taking swift action. They are offering free flu vaccines to help protect the most vulnerable members of society. This proactive campaign aims to reduce hospital visits and keep death rates as low as possible. Health clinics across the country are fully stocked and ready to serve the public.

This free vaccine program targets the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic health conditions. Healthcare workers are also included because they interact directly with sick patients every single day. Getting vaccinated is the single most effective way to avoid severe complications from the flu. It helps your body build strong defenses before the virus ever enters your system.

Eligible citizens can easily access these free shots at government hospitals and local health centers. The process is quick, simple, and can literally save lives during this peak infection season. Officials are urging families to bring their elderly relatives in for a shot as soon as possible. A quick trip to the clinic today can prevent a long hospital stay tomorrow.

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