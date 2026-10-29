PTT and Bangchak Cut B7 Diesel by One Baht a Litre

BANGKOK – Motorists across Thailand are waking up to welcome relief today as the country’s two largest state-linked fuel retailers deliver substantial price cuts. Beginning early on 29 October, drivers will enjoy lower daily transport expenses across thousands of service stations nationwide.

Leading energy giants PTT Station and Bangchak Corporation confirmed that retail diesel B7 falls by one baht per litre, marking the most significant single-day diesel reduction in recent months. Meanwhile, popular petrol blends Gasohol 91 and Gasohol 95 drop by fifty satang per litre, giving broad cost savings to everyday commuter vehicles.

Key Takeaways • Diesel B7 Drops 1 Baht: PTT and Bangchak have reduced standard B7 diesel by one baht per litre from 29 October, aiding logistics and commercial transport. • Gasohol 91 and 95 Reduced: Both retail networks lowered retail prices for Gasohol 91 and Gasohol 95 by fifty satang per litre to assist private commuters. • E20 and B20 Stay Unchanged: Retail prices for alternative biofuels E20 and high-blend B20 remain steady at previous levels without any price adjustments today.

Breakdown of the Nationwide Pump Price Adjustments

The latest adjustment brings vital financial breathing room to logistics operators, freight carriers, and millions of daily commuters navigating tight household budgets. Because commercial delivery fleets rely heavily on B7 diesel, this one-baht discount will promptly reduce supply chain operational overheads across regional delivery corridors.

Furthermore, private car owners and urban motorcycle riders will experience noticeable savings when filling their fuel tanks with Gasohol 91 and Gasohol 95. These twin reductions of fifty satang per litre represent a direct response to fluctuating global crude markets and domestic retail supply balances.

However, not every pump option reflects an immediate downward shift during this scheduled pricing cycle. Retail rates for renewable blends E20 and heavy transport B20 remain completely unchanged, holding firm at their previous posted station levels across both corporate networks.

Station managers reported smooth transitions overnight as digital pricing totems and automated dispenser meters updated automatically before the morning rush hour began. Staff across major expressways and rural service hubs noted steady customer traffic as motorists took immediate advantage of the revised tariff schedules.

Global Market Dynamics and Energy Policy Impact

Domestic retail fuel adjustments in Southeast Asia frequently mirror price swings reported by the Energy Policy and Planning Office and benchmark indices from Singapore. Recent cooling trends in international refined oil benchmarks have enabled Thai retailers to transfer genuine savings directly to end consumers.

Industry analysts observe that local oil marketing companies consistently calibrate pump rates to keep transportation costs stable while maintaining adequate retail margins. Furthermore, official updates from the Bangkok Post business desk highlight ongoing state efforts to supervise retail prices and prevent sudden inflation in essential consumer goods.

Economic Relief for Fleet Operators and Daily Commuters

Transport trade associations have expressed quick appreciation for the diesel reduction, noting that fuel accounts for almost half of total fleet operating expenses. A reduction of one baht per litre translates into significant aggregate savings for heavy freight trucks covering long-haul distribution routes across the provinces.

At the same time, passenger car operators and delivery riders will keep more money in their pockets when purchasing Gasohol 91 and Gasohol 95. Because these two blends represent the highest volume of consumer petrol sales in Bangkok, the price drop delivers immediate macroeconomic stimulus to urban household spending.

Market observers advise commercial fleet managers and private drivers to monitor regular announcements from the Ministry of Energy regarding ongoing fuel fund contributions. Because global oil prices remain volatile due to geopolitical tensions, energy authorities encourage motorists to practice efficient driving habits to maximize fuel economy.

In summary, the coordinated price reduction by PTT Station and Bangchak offers timely economic relief across Thailand without disrupting existing supplies of alternative fuels like E20 and B20. Commuters and transport companies alike can plan their weekly travel budgets with greater confidence as lower fuel expenses ease the cost of living.

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