Police Apprehend Thief Who Stole US$135,000 in Gold Jewelry

A thief who made off with gold jewelry worth approximately US$135,000 in Northeastern Thailand on Tuesday has been apprehended in Pattaya, Chon Buri.

Police arrested Mr. Kittipong Phaethaisong, 28, was arrested in the holiday resort city and was taken back to the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima for further questioning.

According to a police source, the suspect said his motive behind the gold heist was that he was jobless and needed money.

Police said they confiscated some of the stolen gold jewelry and were searching for the rest.

Mr. Kittipong held up a gold shop at a Lotus’s supermarket in Northeastern Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province. He got away with 51 gold necklaces each of 3-baht weight, or 153-baht weight in total, worth approximately US$135,000.

According to Thai media, he stole the gold items in a matter of 20 seconds.

Gold jewelry thief tracked on CCTV cameras

The suspect was tracked using CCTV surveillance camera footage from the supermarket and CCTV cameras installed along the routes he took while fleeing on a motorcycle with no license plate.

The reason he fled to Pattaya was not given by the police.

Gold Price in Thai Baht is at a current level of 65255.30, up from 64745.10 the previous market day and up from 55236.80 one year ago.