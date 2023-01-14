CDC, Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of U.S. COVID cases

The CDC reported on Friday that the fast-moving Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is thought to be responsible for 43% of the COVID-19 cases in the United States during the week ending January 14.

In the first week of January, the subvariant was responsible for roughly 30% of cases, up from the 27.6% the CDC predicted the previous week. The most contagious variation is XBB.1.5, which is connected to Omicron.

WHO, XBB.1.5 may cause more COVID-19 cases

It is a branch of XBB, discovered for the first time in October and composed of two additional Omicron subvariants. XBB.1.5 may cause more COVID-19 cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), based on genetic traits and preliminary growth rate estimations.

Experts believe the existing booster doses continue to protect against severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death, even if it is unknown whether XBB.1.5 may unleash a new wave of worldwide infections.

Director-General of the WHO Tweet

In a tweet sent out by the Director-General of the WHO last week, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the subvariant has been found in more than 25 countries.

A rise in the number of instances of COVID-19 that have been reported in the United States over the past six weeks has coincided with an increase in the incidence of the novel variation.

The formerly prominent Omicron subvariants BQ.1.1 and BQ.1, offspring of BA.5, have been overshadowed by the rising occurrence of XBB.1.5 instances. Compared to the week ending Jan. 14 and 53.2% the week before, the two strains combined accounted for 44.7% of cases in the United States.

