Omicron Subvariant BA 5: These Are The Symptoms To Look out for

(CTN News) – BA 5 is a new subvariant of the COVID-19 omicron variant discovered in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The disease spreads rapidly and is highly contagious.

Over the past week, 65% of new infections were caused by BA 5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The COVID-19 virus strain is currently the most dominant.

The CDC currently classifies the sub-variant as a “variant of concern”.

In New Jersey, BA 5 is the dominant strain of COVID-19.

The latest strain of omicron and its symptoms are explained here.

What are the symptoms of the BA 5 subvariant of COVID?

BA.5 Symptoms can vary widely from person to person depending on their age and other health factors.

BA 5 tends to share symptoms with other omicron variants, however.

According to Dr. Sandra Adams, a professor of biology and virology at Montclair State University, BA 5’s symptoms are similar to upper respiratory infections, including runny nose, sore throat, headache, fever, persistent cough, and fatigue.

“The symptoms are very similar to those of the BA.2 and BA.4 variants ,” Adams added. As a result of its ability to evade antibody protection from previous infections and vaccinations, the BA-5 variant appears to be more transmissible.

The mutations allow BA.5 to escape neutralizing antibodies induced by previous Omicron variants. Vaccines and previous infections still provide protection against serious diseases.”

Although it is too soon to tell if BA.5 causes radically different symptoms than COVID-19 variants that preceded it, “loss of taste or smell” found in earlier forms of the virus was relatively uncommon.

BA.5 cases have been reported to cause people to lose their sense of smell, according to NBC News.

How do I protect myself from the BA.5 subvariant?

It is recommended that you get vaccinated if you haven’t had your first series of vaccinations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CDC recommends booster shots for children aged 5 and older.

