Bangkok Doctor Warns Of Lung Infections Caused By COVID-19 Subvariants

(CTN News) – Covid-19 sub-variants are linked to lung infections, according to a Bangkok doctor. Doctor Nithipat Jearakul is the head of Siriraj Hospital’s Respiratory Disease and Tuberculosis Department.

Omicron’s BA.5 subvariant is as harmful to the lungs as its previous Delta variant, Nithipat says. Most people with lung infections, however, belong to vulnerable groups.

Out of all people being treated for Covid-19, about 800 have lung infections. Covid-19 hospitalizations account for about 8% of this.

In contrast, Nithipat noted that the Delta variant had a much lower incidence of lung infections. However, he said that both lung infections are equally severe.

According to Nithipat, most people suffering from lung infections caused by BA.5 belong to the so-called “608” group. Those over 60 years of age, those with underlying diseases, and pregnant women are included.

Also included are those who received only one or two vaccine doses or none at all. According to Nithipat, very few people with lung infections have had booster shots. He said…

Booster vaccinations can prevent hospitalization and death.”

Most people with Covid-19, however, were in the “green” group and had only mild symptoms such as a fever, temporary loss of taste or smell, sore throat, cough, and runny nose.

Yesterday, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urged people with Covid-19 to quarantine for ten days.

Dr. Rungrueng Kitphati, a spokesman for the Public Health Ministry, said people must wear masks when leaving their homes, such as for hospital visits.

Despite the world seemingly returning to normal, the WHO warns that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over.

