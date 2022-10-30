Police Arrest Man Accused Of Attacking Nancy Pelosi’s Husband with a Hammer

(CTN News) – The guy who broke into the house of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and hit her husband in the head with a hammer while yelling “Where is Nancy?” was charged with attempted murder and other offences the following day.

According to his wife’s office, Paul Pelosi, 82, had surgery for a fractured skull and fractures to his hands and right arm on Friday. Despite the injuries, doctors anticipate a complete recovery.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday in Delaware, President Joe Biden stated that it looked that the assault was “directed for Nancy.”

The event, which occurred amid the most divisive and hostile political atmosphere in decades in the United States, fueled worries of political violence less than two weeks before the midterm elections on November 8 that will determine control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

At the time of the attack, the Democrat House speaker, second in line for the president under the U.S. constitution, was in Washington. She is 82 years old.

In a statement on Saturday, she expressed shock that “a violent guy stormed into our family home, demanded to face me, and viciously beat my husband, Paul.” She had flown to San Francisco hours after the incident to be with him.

In a short speech to her congressional colleagues, she stated, “The life-threatening assault on our Pop has left our children, our grandkids, and I saddened and terrified.”

She added that the outpouring of prayers and good vibes from so many members of Congress “is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his rehabilitation.” “His condition keeps becoming better.”

David Depape has been named as the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi Jr., the couple’s son, was seen outside the hospital earlier in the day while his father, a real estate and venture capital entrepreneur, was receiving treatment there. In response to a reporter’s inquiry about his father, he said: “So far, so good.”

David DePape, 42, was the person detained on the spot, according to the police. He was also transferred to a hospital in San Francisco, although it was unclear if he was there for medical, mental, or both types of treatment.

According to online sheriff’s records, he was detained on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, elder abuse, violence, burglary, threatening a public official or family member, and other offences.

The San Francisco district attorney’s office has said that formal charges would be filed on Monday and that his arraignment is anticipated to occur on Tuesday.

At a Friday night press conference, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said that although police investigators working with FBI agents had not yet ascertained what caused the house invasion, “We know this was not a random crime.”

Before assaulting, the intruder said, “Where is Nancy?” the person informed on the event who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity said.

FROM HEMP TO HATE?

The purported online persona of the suspect was the focus of the investigation in search of motivation.

Internet user “David DePape” has posted on various websites endorsing the cult-like conspiracy theory QAnon and supporting former president Donald Trump.

The articles discussed “satanic pedophilia,” anti-Semitic stereotypes, and suppression of computer businesses, women, and transgender persons.

Older texts marketed hemp bracelets and quartz crystals. Reuters could not establish that the detained Friday suspect was the author of the postings.

According to experts on extremism, the incident may be an instance of a rising tendency they refer to as “stochastic terrorism,” in which sometimes disturbed people are motivated to do violent acts by hate speech and scenarios they see online and hear repeated by famous personalities.

“A targeted strike, this. The intent was to track down and perhaps damage House Speaker, “said John Cohen, a former DHS intelligence chief collaborating with law enforcement authorities in the US on the problem.

The San Francisco Chronicle published a picture of a guy named DePape dancing at the nudist activists’ wedding in San Francisco in 2013, even though he was dressed.

DePape, a hemp jewellery manufacturer at the time who identified himself as a Green Party supporter, lived with the couple in Berkeley and served as best man at their wedding, according to the newspaper. He was reportedly raised in Canada.

According to Scott, the Pelosis’ three-story townhouse was broken into via a back door. Broken glass was seen on aerial photographs of the home in the wealthy Pacific Heights section of the city.

WELLBEING CHECK

According to the police chief, a mysterious emergency 911 contact from the house prompted the deployment of officers for a well-being check. Other media sites said Paul Pelosi made the call.

The 911 operator, who Scott credited with seeing “there was more to this situation than what she was being told” by the caller and routing the call at a higher priority than usual, was able to piece together the incident. Scott referred to her choice as “life-saving.”

Scott claims that when the cops arrived at the door, they saw DePape and Pelosi arguing over a hammer. DePape grabbed the hammer and was observed hitting Pelosi at least once, the chief said, while the cops called for both men to drop the implement. According to Scott, the cops tackled, disarmed, and detained DePape.

The incident happened a day after New York City police warned that radicalized individuals might attack politicians, political gatherings, and voting places during elections.

The U.S. Capitol Police encouraged congressional offices on Saturday to adopt additional security measures in light of the increased dangers they face after 9,625 threats against politicians of both parties were recorded in 2021, an increase of almost threefold from 2017.

Republicans often criticize Nancy Pelosi since she is a prominent Democratic figure in Washington and a longstanding congressman from one of the most liberal cities in the country.

A group of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and some went looking for her in the process. Her office was looted.

