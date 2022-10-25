Connect with us

Health News

Covid-19 Cases and Related Death Rapidly Declining in Thailand
Advertisement

Health News

6 People Who Tested Positive For Monkeypox have Died in U.S.

Health

Vitamin D Deficiency And Mortality: Genetic Evidence

Health Thai Legal

Abortion Will be Legal in 110 Locations in Thailand From October 27th

Health

Monkeypox; After Being Diagnosed With Monkeypox, 2 People Died

Health

Do You Attract Mosquitoes? New Research Suggests It Might Be Your Smell

Health

All COVID Variants And Influenza Are Beaten By Banana Protein

Health News

Thailand Introduces 3 New CBD Regulations for Food Products

Health

World Polio Day, October 24, 2022

Health

Cancer Vaccine Can Be Developed By 2030, Say Founders Of COVID Vaccine-Makers

Health

What Attracts Mosquitoes To Some People More Than Others

Health

Feeling Better After Dengue? Quick Healing With Kiwis

Health

CDC Discussing Using Oral Polio Vaccine in NY For the First Time in 20 Years

Health

Some Women Use Cannabis to Relieve Hot Flashes And Sleep Problems to Manage Menopause

Health

5 Health Benefits of Goli Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) Gummies

Health

5 Things to Know About Cannabis and Your Health

Health Learning

How To Protect Dental Implants So They Last Forever

Health

Monkeypox Is Retreating, But The Threat Still Exists, According To Experts

Health

RI's DEM Reports First Avian Flu Outbreak In Backyard Flocks

Health

Get Manscaped for Better Mental Health

Health

Covid-19 Cases and Related Death Rapidly Declining in Thailand

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Covid-19 Cases and Related Death Rapidly Declining in Thailand

Thailand’s health officials reported 2,616 new Covid-19 cases and 40 linked deaths over the last 7 days. Health officials said merrit-makers to take precautions when participating in festivities during Kathin Festival.

Health officials said this was especially important when near those in the “608 groups,” who were the most vulnerable.

The 608 group includes people over 60, newborns, pregnant women, and those suffering from chronic disease conditions.

The Department of Disease Control reported that 2,616 Covid-19 infection cases were hospitalized for treatment during the week of October 16-22, an average of 373 Covid-19 per day, compared to 2,234, an average of 319, the previous week.

There were only 40 coronavirus-related deaths, or approximately five per day, compared to 53 the previous week, or about seven per day. From January 1 to the present, there have been 11,224 Covid-19 related deaths.

covid-19 vaccine thailand

As of October 22, persons have received 142,838,676 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, including 57,029,784 first shots, 53,522,364 second shots, and 32,286,527 boosters.

Health officials report the Covid-19 situation is steadily improving, with fewer new infections.

Reports of the XBB sub-variant of Covid-19 spreading in Singapore, Hong Kong, and some European countries prompted the Ministry of Public Health to continue emphasizing the importance of vaccinations to build immunity and reduce severe illnesses and deaths.

The ministry of health is concerned about the large crowds during the Kathin festivities in October and November.

She said that people, particularly those in the 608 groups, were encouraged to adhere rigorously to disease preventive measures, such as wearing masks in enclosed locations with inadequate ventilation.

covid-19 elderly thailand

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has launched a campaign to provide at least 2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine prior the end of this year, especially to vulnerable groups.

The Public Health Ministry has instructed health workers to identify vulnerable groups, which include the elderly, pregnant women, and those suffering from diabetes or obesity.

Health volunteers have also been encouraged to have at least one booster shot to set an example for vulnerable groups.

Despite domestic Covid-19 caseloads remaining low for some time, the XBB sub-variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Singapore, Hong Kong, and some countries in Europe.

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is therefore continuing with its policy of providing vaccines in a bid to boost their immunity and prevent hospitalization and death.

With the country staging religious events to observe Kathin, the monk robe-presentation ceremony, to mark the end of the Buddhist Lent nationwide, people are expected to gather in large groups to make merit, raising the danger of a mass transmission.

Merit makers are being told to wear face masks in poorly ventilated public environments, wash their hands and use hand sanitizer liquid often.

Anyone at risk of contracting the virus should use antigen test kits to test themselves.

Thailand to End Remaining Covid-19 Rules on Face Masks

Thailand to End Remaining Covid-19 Rules on Face Masks

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading