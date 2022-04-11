As China Suffers Worst COVID Outbreak, Videos Show Unrest, Violence

(CTN News) – More than 19 crore people are directly affected by the worst COVID s outbreak in China’s history. Under the zero COVID policy of the Xi Jinping administration, over 23 cities have been placed under complete or partial lockdown. Recent pictures and videos online show police committing violent acts, and citizens protesting against the government.

A Twitter user recently shared videos showing cops abusing COVID patients on the streets of unknown Chinese cities. As pandemic restrictions in Shanghai, Jilin & other places become unbearable for countless people, we have seen photos and videos of rioting, looting, police violence, and general unrest in China over the past few days,” he wrote. In another video, protesters were seen demanding supplies during a lockdown. In the video, “发物资” “ or “give us supplies” could be heard.

China: Shanghai Will Lock Down Half The City For Mass Covid-19 Testing

According to the latest statistics, Shanghai has a total population of about 26 million. The Xi Jinping administration has imposed a lockdown as part of its zero COVID policy. Recently, the city has seen a sharp increase in cases. A new record was set in the city on Sunday, bringing the total in the current wave past 1,70,000. Small-scale businesses and restaurants are being forced to close due to the lockdown. Tesla, as well as Chinese and Taiwanese companies, are eager to resume operations in the country.

CNN reported that 40 companies were forced to suspend operations in Shanghai and other regions. More than 90 Taiwanese companies have reported that their business was affected by the lockdowns, including Unimicron Technology and Giant Manufacturing. In particular, the World Bank and some investment banks have recently warned about the economic damage caused by China’s zero-COVID policy. Shanghai’s lockdown comes as the economy is already in recession. There were 21,000 cases reported in Shanghai on Friday, with the majority of patients being asymptomatic.

