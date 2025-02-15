Couples Declare Their Love in the Sky at Singha Park Chiang Rai for Valentine’s Day

Love filled the skies over Singha Park Chiang Rai once again with the return of the “Balloon Love – Declare Your Love in the Sky” event, where 16 couples had the unique opportunity to express their love from a hot air balloon, soaring above the stunning Chiang Rai landscape with breathtaking 360-degree views.

This event has become a beloved highlight of the annual balloon festival, eagerly awaited by couples across Thailand. This year, 16 lucky couples experienced the thrill of confessing their love in the romantic atmosphere of Valentine’s Day, surrounded by more than 30 colourful balloons representing 13 countries worldwide.

The celebration embraced love in all its forms, featuring LGBTQIA+ couples, international love stories, and adventurous duos. Among the participants were actress Sammy Cowell and her partner Champ Chanatip, who brought their own dose of romance to the festivities.

Pongrat Luangthamrongcharoen, Managing Director of Singha Park Chiang Rai Co., Ltd., shared his belief that the “Balloon Love – Declare Your Love in the Sky” event has become a key attraction of the annual Valentine’s balloon festival.

He expressed confidence that this event helps solidify Chiang Rai’s reputation as a “Romantic City,” drawing couples from around the globe.

“The International Balloon Festival, now in its seventh year, continues to be one of Singha Park’s major annual events held during Valentine’s season. It promotes local tourism while highlighting Chiang Rai’s natural beauty, rich culture, cool climate, and warm hospitality.

These factors make it a destination that appeals to visitors worldwide,” Pongrat added.

Singha Park Chiangrai International Balloon Fiesta 2025

In addition to the “Balloon Love” experience, the “Singha Park Chiangrai International Balloon Fiesta 2025” will feature a variety of activities from February 13-17. Highlights include an international balloon competition with over 100,000 THB in prizes, as well as spectacular balloon shows with lights, colours, and music.

Another must-see is the grand outdoor Khon performance, “Pledge of Truth – The Demon King,” performed by Wahng Na artists and over 160 local youth. This special showcase will take place on February 14-15.

Music lovers can enjoy concerts from top artists every night throughout the five-day event. The lineup starts on February 13 with performances by MEAN, Bedroom Audio, PUN, and Urboy TJ.

On February 14, enjoy music from MEYOU, Ponchet, Bowkylion, and Atom.

February 15 will feature Guncharlie, Paper Planes, and Yokee Playboy, while February 16 brings Musketeers, The Toys, Timethai, and Milli to the stage. The festival wraps up on February 17 with Bodyslam, The Darkest Romance, and Paradox.

Beyond the main attractions, attendees can explore a wide range of activities, including the Chiangrai Brewtopia, showcasing some of the best tea and coffee from Northern Thailand and Asia.

There will also be fun workshops, a kids’ zone, food booths, and activities like farm tours, scooter rides, biking, ATV adventures, and ziplining, all offering stunning 360-degree views of the park.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary experience at the Singha Park Chiangrai International Balloon Fiesta 2025, happening from February 13-17, 2025.

Tickets are available online at https://ticket.eventpass.co/t/balloonfiesta25. Prices are 300 THB for a 1-Day Pass and 3,500 THB for VIP Zone access. Tickets can also be purchased on-site at Singha Park Chiang Rai service points or at Department of Tea by Singha Park x MFU.

For more information, visit the Singha Park Chiang Rai Facebook page.

