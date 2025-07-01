IndiGo to Introduce Cheap Business Class Seats to Bangkok and Phuket

GURUGRAM, India – IndiGo, India’s leading budget airline, is stepping up its offerings for Indian travellers heading to Thailand. With leisure trips to Bangkok and Phuket on the rise, the airline has introduced its new “IndiGoStretch” business class seats. This update comes as Thailand’s tourism sector puts fresh focus on Indian arrivals, reflecting changes in visitor trends and a drop in international travel by Chinese tourists.

Traditionally known for economical and prompt services, IndiGo now brings added comfort to key routes. The new IndiGoStretch business class will be available on flights from Delhi and Mumbai to both Bangkok and Phuket, debuting internationally on 29 June 2025.

These seats provide a generous 38-inch pitch and increased legroom, aiming to create a smooth and relaxing experience. This new class is part of IndiGo’s larger goal to meet rising demand for quality travel without breaking the bank.

Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo’s global sales head, shared that the airline wants Indian travellers to enjoy a better flight as they visit Thailand’s popular spots, taking in everything from historic temples to bustling markets and calm beaches.

Thailand Welcomes More Indian Tourists

Thailand’s tourism authority is putting extra effort into drawing visitors from India, now a key market as fewer Chinese tourists travel abroad. With a visa-free arrangement for Indian passport holders, visitor numbers from India have soared, especially in Phuket and Bangkok.

The tourism authority expects this growth to continue, with IndiGo’s direct flights helping more Indian guests reach Thailand’s best-loved locations.

A spokesperson highlighted Thailand’s appeal, from cultural events and lively nightlife to sunny escapes. With new business class seating and more frequent flights, the country hopes to see even more Indian guests in the coming months.

To support this growth, IndiGo has added Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to its aircraft lineup. The first Dreamliner begins flying the Delhi-Bangkok route on 1 March 2025. These planes, which are on lease from Norse Atlantic Airways, include 56 IndiGoStretch business class seats in a 2x3x2 setup, plus 282 economy seats.

The Dreamliner interiors offer extra comfort and space. IndiGo also plans to use these new planes on European routes from mid-summer 2025, making Thailand a key stopover for long-distance journeys.

This move supports IndiGo’s wider ambition to build a stronger international presence. The airline’s fleet now includes more than 400 aircraft, among them the Airbus A320neo and A321neo, serving over 130 destinations with more than 2,200 flights a day. IndiGo continues to perform strongly in on-time arrivals and customer approval.

Building Better India-Thailand Links

IndiGo is growing its network in Thailand with extra flights. From 1 July 2025, there will be two daily flights from Mumbai to both Bangkok and Phuket. These schedules link smoothly with new long-haul services to Manchester and Amsterdam, using Mumbai as a main stopover for trips from India to Europe through Thailand.

The Kolkata-Phuket route, which came into service in December 2024, now runs six days a week, giving more travellers from eastern India quick access to Phuket’s beaches and sights.

IndiGo’s wider network is set to benefit not only the travel industry but also business between India and Thailand. New direct flights from Pune to Bangkok, launched in November 2024 and running three times a week, are aimed at passengers from India’s growing tech and business sectors.

With its famous temples, lively street food and quiet islands, Thailand remains a favourite for Indian holidaymakers. IndiGo’s new business class and advanced Dreamliners help make the entire trip enjoyable, not just the stay. Indian travellers looking for affordable comfort have more options than ever before.

For updated routes and to book IndiGoStretch seats, travellers can visit goIndiGo.in.

Related News: