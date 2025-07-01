News

Mae Hong Son Airport Flightless After Bangkok Airways Ends Service

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
The airline said it had to adjust its flight operations due to economic challenges

BANGKOK –  Mae Hong Son Airport will see no more regular commercial flights starting 1 July, as Bangkok Airways ends its service on the Mae Hong Son-Lampang-Bangkok route. The airline’s final flight took place today, marking the end of a connection that had been operating three days a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Airport staff and service teams from Bangkok Airways gathered to say goodbye to the last group of passengers. The airline said it had to adjust its flight operations due to economic challenges and the ageing ATR 64 aircraft used on this route.

The airline’s public relations team could not confirm if flights might return in the future, stating this would depend on various factors.

Residents expressed regret over the loss of air service, pointing out that flights made travel and tourism much easier. While many understood that low passenger numbers and the economy played a big part in this decision, they are still disappointed to lose this travel option.

Bangkok Airways began flying the Mae Hong Son-Lampang-Bangkok route in August 2023. The schedule changed during the year to match weather and demand. However, the service never gained as much popularity as earlier routes, partly because it did not stop at Chiang Mai International Airport.

Most of the passengers were those with urgent business or family needs.

With Bangkok Airways’ departure, Mae Hong Son Airport now stands without any regular commercial flights. This leaves the province with fewer options for visitors and locals alike.

Geoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
