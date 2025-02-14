Explosion in Taiwan Department Store Kills 4 Injures 26

A suspected gas explosion at a department store in Taichung, Taiwan, claimed at least four lives and left 26 others injured, authorities reported on Thursday. The blast sent large pieces of debris raining down onto the streets below.

Emergency teams continued searching for survivors in the food court located on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store, according to the National Fire Agency. At the time of the explosion, the floor was closed due to ongoing construction work, officials confirmed.

Footage shared on social media and captured the moment of the explosion, showing debris and cladding flying off the building, with thick dust pouring out from inside.

Liao Yu-fu, 26, told Asia One he was startled awake by the sound, initially thinking it was a “plane crashing into a house.” He described the loud noise and vibrations, adding that even his bed shook.

“The sound lasted a long time, and it was terrifying,” he said. Liao lives in a nearby building with a direct view of the department store.

A woman who was on the sixth floor at the time described a strong vibration followed by falling debris. “At first, we thought it was an earthquake,” she told TVBS. “When I went down the stairs, there was broken glass at every elevator entrance. Every floor was impacted.”

The explosion resulted in four fatalities and 26 injuries, Taiwan’s National Fire Agency confirmed. Initially declared without vital signs, one individual was later revived and added to the list of injured.

A family of seven from Macau was among those affected after being struck by falling debris while leaving the store, a hospital spokesperson said. Tragically, two grandparents lost their lives, while the remaining family members, including a two-year-old with a serious head injury, were treated for various injuries.

Photos released by Taiwan’s National Fire Agency revealed severe damage on multiple floors, with twisted metal hanging from ceilings and rubble scattered across the floor. Damage was reported from the ninth to the 12th floors. Over 200 people were evacuated, and six were rescued from elevators.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen said she was inside a nearby government building when she felt the explosion around 11:30 a.m. “The situation is extremely serious, and rescue operations are ongoing,” she said.

The fire department deployed 56 vehicles, 136 personnel, a rescue dog, and a drone to assist with search and recovery efforts. Taichung Fire Bureau Chief Sun Fu-you suggested the blast was likely caused by gas but stated it was unclear if it was linked to the construction work.

Shin Kong Mitsukoshi’s president, Richard Wu, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. “We are devastated and will take full responsibility for areas where we are accountable,” he told reporters at the scene.

Authorities urged residents to avoid the area for safety reasons. Mayor Lu noted that the explosion impacted a broad section of the neighbourhood, including businesses and homes. “We ask for everyone’s cooperation with safety restrictions,” she said.

The force of the explosion scattered large pieces of debris, cladding, and metal onto the surrounding streets and sidewalks.

