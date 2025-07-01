Chiang Rai’s NACC Charges 20 With Corruption Over School Repair Funds

CHIANG RAI – The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has filed charges against nearly 20 people, including school leaders, staff and a contractor in Wiang Kaen, Chiang Rai.

They are accused of mishandling school repair funds between 2015 and 2017. The investigation began after concerns were raised about irregularities in budgets for repairs to classrooms, teachers’ housing and other school buildings.

According to reports, the NACC’s local office sent official notices to school administrators, staff, education officials and private contractors. The notices require them to acknowledge the charges and present evidence within 15 days, starting from June 17.

In 2017, the school received around 150,000 baht for repairs, but a contractor said he was only paid 15,000 baht for his work. This raised further questions about the use of the funds, leading to a formal inquiry.

Since mid-June 2025, those accused have visited the NACC’s office in Chiang Rai to acknowledge the charges. Observers noted that the contractor involved, an older man, travelled to the office using public transport.

The group faces charges after a female teacher reported her concerns about school management to the local education office and provincial governor in 2018. She filed three complaints involving budgets for support for poor students, lunch programmes and building repairs.

Other issues raised in her complaints are still being processed. Over the past seven years, the teacher reportedly faced threats, forced transfers and pay cuts. Some officials have refused to allow outside checks, resulting in court cases.

The NACC’s current charges focus on the alleged misuse of the repair fund by both staff and a contractor. The case has drawn local attention and highlights the need for transparency in school budgets.

Related Chiang Rai News: