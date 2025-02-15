Police Arrest Man Who Brutally Killed a Family of Three

Police in Kamphaeng Phet report they have a suspect in custody who has allegedly confessed to the brutal killing of a family of three, whose bodies were found hidden in a pickup truck parked outside an abandoned house.

Mr. Wongsakorn Hongsakrai (37), Ms. Nantakan Nasu (35), and their seven-year-old son, Natthakorn Hongsakrai had been missing since January 12 before their remains were found in the abandoned vehicle.

According to police they questioned Mr. Siwakorn, also known as “Note” a relative of Mr Wongsakorn. Police also brought in Mr. Khae, a close friend of Note, for questioning after evidence linked him to the crime. Investigators suspect Khae was also involved in the murders.

After hours of interrogation, the Note, allegedly admitted to committing the crime and killing the family.

During his confession, Note revealed that the killings stemmed from anger. He was upset because the victim had promised to lend him 100,000 baht but later refused. On the day of the incident, a heated argument broke out between Note and Wongkorn over the money.

He told police that he and Mr Wongkorn retrieved a gun from a pawn shop, when the argument broke out he grabbed the gun and shot Wongkorn. He then killed Wongkorn’s wife and son to eliminate witnesses since they knew him personally.

After the murders, Note called Mr Khae to help move the bodies into the truck. Together, they left the scene and sold the victims’ gold possessions. Police told reporters that they are actively investigating to determine if anyone else was involved.

Meanwhile, The family of the victims are preparing to hold a bathing ceremony after the bodies were released from the hospital. Afterwards their bodies will be cremated in the presence of family and friends.

Related News: