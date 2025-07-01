Flood Prevention Work in Mae Sai-Tachileik Misses June Deadline

CHIANG RAI – Flood protection efforts for Mae Sai and Tachileik have not finished as planned by the end of June. The main work includes building riverbank barriers and dredging the Mae Sai and Ruak rivers.

Buildings along the riverbanks are still blocking the water flow on both sides, and only a small part of the dredging on the Myanmar side has been done.

The Royal Thai Army Engineers and the Third Army Area, along with local agencies, are still working on temporary and semi-permanent flood barriers along the Mae Sai River in Chiang Rai, covering about 3 kilometres.

Dredging along the Ruak River, which stretches for about 32 kilometres, started on 18 April. The goal was to finish everything by 30 June 2025.

The project included work across several communities, from Hua Fai, Sai Lom Joy, Koh Sai and Mai Lung Khon. Most areas are not fully complete yet. The Mai Lung Khon community is closest to finishing, with riverbank protection and fences already installed.

Only the placement of large sandbags remains. Other locations are making similar progress.

Dredging along the Ruak River shows mixed results. The Third Army Area has managed about 84% of its 14-kilometre section. The Royal Thai Army Engineers are at about 69% of their 18-kilometre stretch.

On the Myanmar side of the Mae Sai River, out of 12.8 kilometres agreed by both countries, only about 6% is done since work began on 7 June. Myanmar has said it will finish within 40 days.

Mae Sai district chief Warayut Khomboon said the flood barrier construction will miss the 30 June deadline. Several riverside buildings still need to be demolished, including those near the first Mae Sai River bridge. The hope is to finish all demolition and barrier work by 15 July.

Reports confirm that both Thai and Myanmar authorities have found buildings encroaching along the Sai River, narrowing the channel and worsening floods when water levels rise.

The severe flooding in September and October last year caused heavy damage. Myanmar has already removed 45 such structures, with about 31 left to clear.

On the Thai side, 24 buildings have been demolished so far. Some, however, remain because they are large, multi-storey blocks with eroded foundations. The Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning is handling these removals.

After this, the Army’s engineers will grade the land and set piles for the next stage of flood protection measures suited to each site.

