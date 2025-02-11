Vietjet Welcomes Valentine’s Day with Flights Starting at 690 THB

Vietjet Thailand is spreading joy this Valentine’s season with the “Fly for Love” promotion, offering special fares starting at just 690 THB for domestic flights and 1,690 THB for international routes.

Travellers can book these deals from February 10 to 14, 2025, and travel between March 16 and October 25, 2025 (excluding public holidays).

The airline has announced that these discounted fares include taxes and fees and are available for all domestic routes such as Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Regional routes like Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai are also included.

The promotion covers international routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to destinations like Vietnam, China, Japan, Phnom Penh, and Taipei. It also includes direct flights from Chiang Mai to Osaka and new routes from Bangkok to Okinawa, Hokkaido (via Taipei), and Mumbai.

Tickets can be booked through www.vietjetair.com, the Vietjet Thailand app, or via their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking the “Book Now” tab. Reservations can also be made through official agents or ticket offices. Payment options include TrueMoney Wallet, debit cards, and credit cards.

Celebrating Valentine’s Day with this offer, Vietjet Thailand recently received recognition as “Thailand’s Best Low-Cost Airline of the Year 2024” from Global Brands Magazine in the UK and “Airline with the Friendliest Cabin Crew 2024” from International Finance Magazine. The airline prides itself on its fun, friendliness, safety, punctuality, and affordability values.

Currently, Vietjet offers 11 domestic routes, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to key cities like Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani, along with regional connections like Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

The airline also continues to expand its international network, connecting Thailand to several destinations across Asia-Pacific, including Vietnam, China, Japan, Cambodia, Taipei, Mumbai, and beyond.

