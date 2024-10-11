Chiang Rai Police Seize Illegal Medical Supplies Worth 5 Million Baht

Chiang Rai Provincial Health Officials along with Police raided a shop on Wiang Burapha Road in Tambon Rob Wiang and seized illegally obtained medical supplies and beauty products worth a total value of 5,000,000 baht.

The owner of the shop was charged with manufacturing, selling, and advertising drugs without permission under the Drug Act of 1967, selling cosmetics without a registration number under the Cosmetics Act of 2015, and selling medical devices without permission under the Medical Device Act of 2008.

Pol. Col. Sophon Muangfueng, Superintendent of Chiang Rai City Police Station told a press briefing that officers from the Chiang Rai Provincial Public Health Office, along with police officers from Chiang Rai City Police Station, were tipped-off that there was an establishment that possessed and distributed dangerous drugs, medical equipment, and beauty products on Wiang Burapha Road in Chiang Rai.

He said police officers along with the Provincial Public Health Office jointly investigated and collected evidence in order to obtain a search warrant from the Chiang Rai Provincial Court. Once the warrant was obtained they raided the shop the next day.

During the raid they discovered Botox (Botulinum Toxin), lidocaine topical anesthetic (Lidocaine), injectable glutathione (Glutathione Injection), injectable collagen (Collagen Injection), injectable sodium hyaluronate (Sodium Hyaluronate Injection), and injectable vitamins, and dietary supplements all of which were imported without registration from the Food and Drug Administration.

Pol. Col. Sophon said the medical supplies were used in beauty clinics that must be administered by specialists and were not permitted to be sold to the general public. In addition, the drugs hadn’t been registered and certified by the Food and Drug Administration.

