Chiang Rai Police Recover 60mm Mortar Hidden in Roadside Bushes

On Tuesday, sappers for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called to Soi Sawang in Chiang Rai City by the patrol officers after a suspicious object resembling a bomb was found hidden in the bushes.

Pol. Lt. Suriya Upanankas, the leader of the EOD team, said the device was a 60 mm Illumination Mortar Bomb, which the military commonly uses for observation during night missions.

The unexploded mortar was safely removed by the EOD team and taken to a secure site for disposal. Authorities believe it may have been discarded by someone fearing legal trouble.

Police are now investigating how the mortar ended up in the area and whether it has ties to illegal activity.

Residents in the area have been urged to report any suspicious items immediately.

No injuries or damages were reported during the operation.

60 mm Illuminating Mortar Bomb ILLU 60

According to Arsenal 2000 JSCo, the 60 mm Illuminating Mortar Bomb ILLUM 60 is intended to artificially illuminate the target area for reconnaissance, firing, supporting the fire of anti-tank means, and other tactical actions on the battlefield.

The bomb’s payload is a movable illuminating system consisting of a parachute system and an illuminating flare.

After the illuminating system is ejected over the target, flare descent is smooth and slow due to the parachute system, which, with its spiral motion, provides maximum illuminating effect throughout the flare’s burning.

