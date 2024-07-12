Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Border Patrol Clashes With Drug Runners Seize 3.2 Million Meth Pills

Chiang Rai Border Patrol Clashes With Drug Runners
3.2 million methamphetamine tablets found in the back of a Toyota Revo pickup - Image RTP

A Border patrol consisting of soldiers and police have seized 3.2 million methamphetamine tablets after a brief firefight with the drug runners in the Mae Kon Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai.

Gen. Narit Thawornwong, Commander of the Narcotics Interception and Suppression Command told a press briefing that at 4:00 a.m. border patrol police region 3 together with Chao Tak Army Special Operations Command intercepted a caravan of three vehicles and two motorcycles at a rubber plantation in the Mae Kon Subdistrict of Chiang Rai Province.

The drug runners in the caravan opened fire and fled into the jungle under the cover of darkness abandoning their vehicles. Upon daylight the border patrol search the vehicles and discovered 3.2 million methamphetamine tablets in the back of a Toyota Revo pickup.

Gen. Narit said that the Narcotics Interception and Suppression Command radioed other patrols in the area and were coordinating with local police to try and bring the drug runners to justice. The three vehicles were been seized along with the drugs and taken to a police remand center.

Soldier search abandoned vehicle
Soldiers search vehicle abandoned by drug runners – RTP Image

Gen. Narit Thawornwong told the press that Chiang Rai police have stepped up their efforts to catch drug runners. There have been a lot of arrests and large amounts of drugs seized in recent raids.

Local police focus on known routes for smuggling and share information with nearby countries. The goal of these actions is to mess up supply lines and catch important people.

Several high-profile arrests that made the news show that the raid worked. People in these communities are hopeful that these measures will cut down on drug-related crimes.

Police SWAT Team Rescues Kidnapped Woman after Gunfight in Chiang Rai

