Doctors Warn Over Dangerous Bacteria in Flooded Communities

Doctors from the Department of Disease Control are warning the public over a dramatic increase in the number of cases of Leptospirosis and Melioidosis due to heavy rains and severe flooding in northern Thailand.

Dr. Weerawat Manosuthi from the Department of Disease Control said these infections are bacterial in nature and necessitate close surveillance, as children are particularly susceptible. He said approximately 6,000 cases in 119 fatalities have been identified.

He said rats, pigs, cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep, and canines are all considered carrier animals for leptospirosis. Bleeding, abrasions, or protracted exposure to filthy water can allow the bacteria to enter the body.

According to Dr. Weerawat there have been 2,926 cases of leptospirosis since the beginning of the year, and delayed medical consultation or self-medication frequently result in fatalities.

The disease is most frequently diagnosed in individuals aged 55-64. Additionally, children are susceptible to infection when they remain in floodwater, which is why it is paramount for parents to supervise them closely during floods.

Dr. Akkaratan Chitnuyanan, the Director of the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health, said people who are experiencing a high fever, headache, muscle or joint pain, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and ocular irritation should seek medical attention immediately.

He said Melioidosis is also a concern. The bacteria is present in soil and water and can infect individuals through protracted direct contact, consumption of contaminated food or water, or inhalation of soil dust.

Farmers comprise approximately 76.7% of these patients. A total of 2,881 cases of Melioidosis were reported between January and the end of September, with 90 fatalities according the Department of Disease Control.

Dr. Akkaratan said it is possible to prevent both bacteria diseases by adhering to the following measures:

Avoid staying in water for extended periods or wading into water and mud with bare feet. Wash your body immediately after getting out of the water to reduce exposure to the disease.

Ensure you drink clean water and eat freshly and fully cooked food.

Keep living areas clean and dispose of food waste in tightly tied bags, to prevent disease vectors.

He said consult a physician immediately if you are experiencing a high fever, headache, and muscle pain for more than a few days in order to prevent the development of additional complications or worse.

