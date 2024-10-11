Cyclist Struck and Killed in Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang District

Police officers from Chiang Rai’s Ban Du Police Station have reported that a 33-year-old man has died after he was stuck and killed by a Toyota Fortuner while cycling in front of Mae Fah Luang University. The driver of the Toyota Fortuner has since surrendered to police.

Ban Du Police report the accident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. on October 9, 2024. The cyclists identified as Mr. Yotsathaphon Chaiyabao, 33, was riding in a group of nine cyclists were riding on the far left side of the road on Highway 1063 in Tambon Nang Lae, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Rai in front of Mae Fah Luang University.

The Toyota Fortuner hit the back of Mr. Yotsathaphon’s bicycle with such force that his body was thrown off the road.

One of his fellow cyclists waved for an ambulance from Wiang Chiang Rung Hospital that happened to be passing by and took him to Mae Fah Luang Hospital, where he later died from his severe injuries.

A witness told police that they spotted the vehicle turn into a nearby gas station where the driver used the restroom before continuing on.

Mr. Yotsathaphon Chaiyabao, 33, was the owner of the coffee shop Kang Tong Cafe, located in Tambon Tha Sut, Chiang Rai and he played a part in developing the coffee industry in Chiang Rai Province. He was the winner of the Mighty Mix Bartender and Barista Thailand 2023 competitions.

On October 10, the driver of the Toyota Fortuner went to Ban Du Police Station to meet with officers. The front left side of his vehicle had signs of damage. After questioning the driver (a school director) was charged with driving recklessly causing death, and fleeing the scene of an accident.

It was later reported that the Toyota Fortuner belonged to a director-level executive of a school in Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai Province. No further details were released by police.

