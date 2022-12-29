Connect with us

News

The Poipet Hotel Fire Saved 53 People Trapped in the Building
Advertisement

News

Where to Buy Cannabis in Pattaya

News

William Rick Singer faces 6 Years in Prison for College Admissions Fraud

News Tourism

Thailand Prepares for Chinese in 2023 as Russian Arrivals Increase

News Northern Thailand

Thailand's Nan and Chiang Rai Provinces Drank the Most Alcohol in 2022

News

U.S. FDA Weighs Regulating Cannabis Compound CBD in Food, Supplements

News Regional News

Police in Thailand Offer Money for Traffic Violations Videos

News

US to Impose Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for Chinese Travelers

News

U.S. Safety Experts Dispute Aspects of Ethiopian 737-MAX Crash

News

China Should be Restricted From Visiting Thailand, Says Pheu Thai MP

News

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today - 28 December 2022 - USD To PKR

News

Eau Claire Store Owner in Banbury Place Charged with dealing Marijuana

News Health

Korean Tourist Dies From Brain Eating Parasite After Thailand Visit

News News Asia

People in China Rush to Book Travel as Border Restrictions Lifted

News

Thai Navy Apologies to Dead Semen's Families of Sunken Warship

News Crime

Police Arrest Thailand's Chief of National Parks for Bribery

News

China Turns to Lemons, Peaches and Traditional Medicine to Fight a Mounting Wave of COVID Infections

News Crime Legal

Thailand's Prime Minister Wants Red Bull Heir Apprehended

News

Russia to ban Oil Exports to Countries that Implement a Price Cap From Feb

News

Thailand Will Open all its Museums and Historical Sites for Free Between December 30 and January 2, 2023

News

The Poipet Hotel Fire Saved 53 People Trapped in the Building

Published

42 seconds ago

on

The Poipet Hotel Fire Saved 53 People Trapped in the Building

CTN News –  A recent fire at a luxury hotel in Poipet saved 53 individuals trapped inside the structure. Among those rescued were Thai nationals.

It was revealed that someone else leaped from the fifth story to save themselves from certain death. An incident involving fire occurred at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet, located in Poipet, Cambodia.

It was reported at about 2:00 AM on December 29 that a fire had started to break out on the structure’s second story before it spread throughout the entire structure.

Now has information that rescue workers and firefighters have arrived at the location of the incident. Officials from the Thai side of the border assisted in putting out the fire in Poipet this time as well.

Officers were unable to keep the Poipet fire under control

At first, the officers were unsuccessful in bringing the fire under control. And at approximately 4:45 in the morning, many explosions were coming from the structure on the casino’s side.

There are currently reports that the catastrophe has resulted in multiple fatalities. Incident at the Poipet hotel It was also established that persons were still stranded inside the structure.

In addition, approximately fifty persons, some of them Thai, were trapped on the roof. According to the most recent sources, there is a possibility of rescuing 53 persons.

Poipet

While the reporter stated that several Thai individuals escaped by climbing out the window, other persons claimed to have done so because the cloth was made of bed sheets tied together and then hung down.

Some people could not keep it up or drop it. Injury sustained from a fall According to reports from international media. Five persons leaped to their deaths from the fifth level of the hotel building.

There is no conclusive information available regarding what happened to these individuals. The authorities are still clueless about what started the fire in Poipet, and they cannot put out the blaze.

Related CTN News:

William Rick Singer faces 6 Years in Prison for College Admissions Fraud

Thai Immigration Police Arrested a Gang Of Chinese Visa Overstayers In Bangkok

Where to Buy Cannabis in Pattaya
Related Topics:
Continue Reading