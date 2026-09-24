Hornet Swarm Kills Dog in Chiang Rai After Nest Fire

Last Updated on September 24, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – A massive swarm of angry hornets went on a late-night rampage in Chiang Rai, Thailand. The aggressive insects attacked the area between the night of September 23 and the early hours of September 24. Luckily, no people were outside during the terrifying event. However, a local dog tragically lost its life after being stung multiple times.

The incident took place at a government housing facility on Kraison Sit Road. This road is located in the Doi Tong community of Mueang Chiang Rai District. The hornets had built a large nest on the wall and ceiling of the building. The only victim was a dog, estimated to be between five and ten years old, which died at the scene.

Key Takeaways

A fierce hornet swarm attacked a Chiang Rai neighborhood late at night, killing a local dog.

Evidence suggests the attack started because an unknown person tried to secretly burn the hornet nest.

Officials are spraying protective chemicals and threatening legal action against anyone who disturbs the nest.

Botched Fire Leads to Deadly Hornet arm

By morning, the frightening situation had finally calmed down. The swarm of hornets eventually flew back to their nest on the side of the building. When daylight arrived, locals found clear signs of a botched attempt to destroy the nest. They discovered scattered ashes and many burned hornets lying dead on the ground.

Experts believe this reckless use of fire is what triggered the violent attack. When the nest was threatened, the hornets swarmed out to defend their home. The poor dog simply happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. If people had been walking by, the results could have been much worse.

To keep the community safe, residents and safety workers quickly took action. They sprayed protective chemicals around the Chiang Rai housing area. This step aims to stop the hornets from flying into spaces where people live and work. The area is now on high alert to prevent further insect attacks.

In response to the incident, local authorities issued a strict public warning. They stated that anyone caught trying to hit or burn the hornet nest will face immediate legal action. Reckless actions like this put the entire neighborhood at serious risk. Residents are urged to call professionals to handle dangerous pest removals.

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