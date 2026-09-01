Chiang Rai Police Teach Students About Emergency Safety

CHIANG RAI – Anuban Chiang Rai School has introduced kindergarten students to the “Run, Hide, Fight” safety approach as part of efforts to prepare children for violent emergencies at schools and public places.

The training was held on August 31, 2026, at Anuban Chiang Rai School in the city area. School director Phitsanu Khamwasi opened the safety training, which involved students from Kindergarten 2 and Kindergarten 3.

Key Takeaways

Anuban Chiang Rai School trained Kindergarten 2 and 3 students in the “Run, Hide, Fight” emergency safety method .

. Police officers from Mueang Chiang Rai Police Station helped explain appropriate responses during dangerous situations.

helped explain appropriate responses during dangerous situations. The program aims to build safety awareness among young children and improve the school community’s emergency preparedness.

The training was organized under the school’s broader Safe School and School Disaster Prevention program. Police instructors from Mueang Chiang Rai Police Station were invited to provide information and practical guidance.

The lessons focused on helping children understand what they should do when facing an emergency. Teachers and school staff also participated in supporting the safety activities and helping students follow instructions.

For young children, emergency training must be simple and easy to remember. The school therefore introduced the three basic responses of the Run, Hide, Fight model.

The approach is designed to help people make quick decisions when confronted by a serious threat. However, the school emphasized staying calm and following safety instructions rather than encouraging children to confront danger.

‘Run’ Comes First When a Safe Escape Is Possible

The first step is Run, which means leaving a dangerous area when a safe escape route is available.

Students were taught that they should move away from danger as quickly as possible. They should not stop to collect belongings or waste time trying to protect personal property.

The priority is reaching a safer location and putting as much distance as possible between themselves and the threat. Children should also follow instructions from teachers, school staff, police officers, or other responsible adults.

‘Hide’ When Escape Is Not Possible

If students cannot safely leave the area, the second option is Hide. This means finding a secure place where they can remain out of sight and protected from immediate danger.

Where possible, doors should be closed and locked. Students should remain quiet and turn off sounds from mobile phones or other devices that could reveal their location.

The training also highlighted the importance of remaining calm while waiting for further instructions. Teachers and staff can play an important role by helping young children stay together and follow established emergency procedures.

‘Fight’ Is Only a Last Resort

The final step is Fight, which is intended only as a last resort when a person faces an immediate threat to their life and cannot safely run or hide.

For kindergarten students, the emphasis is on survival and self-protection rather than confrontation. Children are taught to remain alert, follow adult instructions, and protect themselves if they are directly threatened.

The principle gives people a simple framework for responding when normal school safety procedures are no longer sufficient. It also reinforces the importance of making decisions based on the situation rather than reacting with panic.

Building a Safer School Environment

Anuban Chiang Rai School said the activity forms part of its continuing efforts to strengthen safety awareness among students, teachers, and school personnel.

Introducing emergency procedures at an early age can help children become familiar with basic safety responses. Regular drills can also help schools identify weaknesses in their emergency plans and improve coordination among staff and emergency services.

The involvement of local police provides another important element of the program. Their experience allows students and teachers to receive practical guidance from professionals responsible for responding to emergencies.

The school’s “Run, Hide, Fight” training reflects a wider focus on preparing educational institutions for unexpected incidents. While such events are difficult to predict, clear procedures and regular practice can help schools respond more effectively.

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