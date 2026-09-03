Chiang Rai High School Student Badly Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident

CHIANG RAI – A terrifying crash in Chiang Rai left a high school student badly injured on a busy Wednesday afternoon. The serious accident happened on September 2, 2026, right outside the Provincial Electricity Authority office in Huai Sak.

It was around 3:45 PM, a lively time when local students usually begin heading home. Sadly, what should have been a normal daily commute quickly turned into a sudden emergency.

Witnesses noticed an orange Ford Ranger parked near the local electricity office. Suddenly, the driver made a sharp, unexpected U-turn across the busy road. This careless move completely cut off a young male student riding his motorcycle. The teenager from Huai Sak Wittayakom School could not stop in time, and a violent crash quickly followed.

Key Takeaways

An orange Ford Ranger caused a serious hit-and-run crash involving a local high school student.

Trained electricity officials rushed out to perform life-saving first aid on the injured teenager.

Police are actively using local security cameras to track down the fleeing pickup truck driver.

Quick Action by Local Heroes

Instead of stopping to help, the pickup truck driver sped away from the chaotic scene. Fortunately, immediate help was already waiting just a few steps away. Three brave staff members from the nearby electricity office saw the crash and sprinted into action. They did not wait for the official ambulance, choosing to provide vital first aid right away.

These quick-thinking men were Khomsan Srifan, Kritsada Tathi, and Jitbun Kantiya. They are not just regular office workers; all three are highly trained emergency medical responders. They regularly volunteer as local police helpers to keep their town safe. Their special training proved crucial in keeping the young student stable until town paramedics arrived.

Search for the Fleeing Driver Continues

The heartless actions of the fleeing driver have deeply upset the tight-knit local community. The driver of the orange Ford Ranger never stepped out to check on the hurt teenager. Instead, they quickly fled the accident scene without leaving any contact details. Early reviews of local security cameras show the damaged truck speeding toward the Cham Bon area.

Law enforcement officials are now working around the clock to catch the guilty person. Police are carefully reviewing more traffic cameras along the suspected escape route toward Thoeng District. They want to gather clear, solid evidence to bring this dangerous driver to justice. Authorities are taking this hit-and-run case very seriously and expect to make an arrest soon.

Community leaders are now reminding all drivers to stay alert near busy school zones. Accidents like this highlight the urgent need for better road safety rules and awareness. Thanks to the heroic actions of the local electricity workers, a much bigger tragedy was avoided. The injured student is currently receiving proper medical care at the local hospital.

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