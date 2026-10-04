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Chiang Rai Police Raid Abandoned House Over Youth Drug Use

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Rai Police Raid Abandoned House Over Youth Drug Use

Last Updated on October 4, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Villagers in northern Thailand are breathing a huge sigh of relief today after a successful police operation. Local law enforcement raided an abandoned house in Chiang Rai province right after dark. This police raid directly followed several community complaints about teenagers gathering there at night.

Officers quietly swooped in on the suspect property located in Wiang Kaen district on October 2, 2026. The forgotten house had slowly become a popular gathering spot for various local youths. Nearby residents were deeply concerned it was acting as an illegal secret drug den.

Key Takeaways

  • Police caught two suspects at the scene, while two others escaped into the night.
  • Officers found clear evidence of drug use, including foil used for smoking meth.
  • The arrested youths admitted to buying illegal meth pills for just 20 baht each.

Midnight Gatherings Spark Fear

The old house has been completely empty since the original owner passed away many years ago. Recently, local people noticed groups going in and out from dusk until dawn every day. This constant nighttime activity made families living in the quiet neighborhood feel extremely unsafe.

Pol. Col. Songkran Sanwong, the local police chief, listened closely to the frightened village residents. He quickly dispatched a dedicated team of police officers to watch the dark house. The team waited patiently in the shadows until they saw the young people walk inside.

When the police officers finally revealed themselves, the panicked teenagers ran toward the back door. Officers chased them down quickly, but two young men managed to escape the chaotic scene. They fled across a small stream behind the property and completely disappeared into the dark night.

Cheap Drugs and Used Foil

According to the original report from Tnews, police successfully arrested a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. Once inside the rundown house, officers found clear and undeniable evidence of illegal drug use. Used pieces of foil paper were heavily scattered all over the dusty wooden floorboards.

The two arrested youths openly confessed to taking illegal drugs right before the police arrived. They told the arresting officers they had just smoked two meth pills each. Shockingly, the young man admitted he bought the cheap pills from a friend for only 20 baht apiece.

The young woman also fully admitted she had been using illegal drugs for a very long time. She claimed they often invited other local drug users from nearby areas to join their group. Now, both suspects are facing serious legal drug charges at the local police station.

Meanwhile, the normally quiet Thai village is slowly returning to a state of normal peace. Neighbors are incredibly thankful that the police acted so quickly to stop the growing problem. The constant late-night noise and community fear have finally ended for the local residents.

However, the official police investigation into this local drug activity is still far from over. Officers are currently actively searching for the two young men who ran away into the woods. They are hoping to catch the runaway suspects very soon and bring them to justice.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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