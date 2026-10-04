Chiang Rai Schools Get Clean Water Filters to Boost Health

Last Updated on October 4, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – On October 2, 2026, Chiang Rai Governor Chucheep Pongchai led a special community mission to bring clean drinking water to local students. He teamed up with the Chiang Rai Red Cross Chapter to donate modern water filtration systems to target schools across the province.

This important effort is a key part of a 2026 youth development project aimed at improving both health and educational outcomes. By providing safe water, leaders hope to give children a better foundation for their daily studies.

The official team first visited Ban Mae Pao School in Phaya Mengrai District at 2:00 PM to deliver the first set of filters. Later that afternoon, they traveled to Tha Sut Municipal School in the main city district for a second handover ceremony.

Teachers, students, and local officials warmly welcomed the visitors at both campus locations. The events highlighted a strong community bond and a shared goal of protecting youth health.

Key Takeaways

Chiang Rai officials donated new water purification systems to local schools on October 2.

Health experts and the Red Cross worked closely to test school water supplies for harmful heavy metals.

The ongoing project aims to provide safe drinking water to improve student health and daily learning.

Prioritizing Student Health and Safety

Ms. Sukanya Wetwarut, President of the Chiang Rai Red Cross Chapter, spoke passionately about the importance of clean water. She explained that safe hydration is a basic human need and a vital foundation for active learning. To guarantee safety, the Red Cross partnered with the Chiang Rai Provincial Public Health Office to thoroughly test the schools’ current water supplies.

Health experts from Medical Sciences Center 1/1 carefully checked the local water for any heavy metal contamination. Finding clean and safe water sources is a major priority for these developing rural areas. Thanks to these detailed health tests, officials knew exactly which schools urgently needed the new filtering equipment. This proactive approach ensures that young students can drink safely on campus every single day.

Building a Better Future for Youth

During the afternoon ceremonies, Governor Chucheep spoke to the crowds about the value of caring for everyday student needs. He stressed that simple things, like access to clean water, can massively impact a child’s overall well-being and growth. He also took the time to publicly thank all the public health workers, medical experts, and Red Cross volunteers for their hard work.

This generous donation marks a very significant step toward better living conditions for thousands of Chiang Rai students. By working closely together, various local government agencies are actively creating a much safer environment for daily learning. Ultimately, these new water filters will help protect the health and happiness of local children for many years to come.

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