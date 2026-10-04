Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Schools Get Clean Water Filters to Boost Health

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Chiang Rai Schools Get Clean Water

Last Updated on October 4, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – On October 2, 2026, Chiang Rai Governor Chucheep Pongchai led a special community mission to bring clean drinking water to local students. He teamed up with the Chiang Rai Red Cross Chapter to donate modern water filtration systems to target schools across the province.

This important effort is a key part of a 2026 youth development project aimed at improving both health and educational outcomes. By providing safe water, leaders hope to give children a better foundation for their daily studies.

The official team first visited Ban Mae Pao School in Phaya Mengrai District at 2:00 PM to deliver the first set of filters. Later that afternoon, they traveled to Tha Sut Municipal School in the main city district for a second handover ceremony.

Teachers, students, and local officials warmly welcomed the visitors at both campus locations. The events highlighted a strong community bond and a shared goal of protecting youth health.

Key Takeaways

  • Chiang Rai officials donated new water purification systems to local schools on October 2.
  • Health experts and the Red Cross worked closely to test school water supplies for harmful heavy metals.
  • The ongoing project aims to provide safe drinking water to improve student health and daily learning.

Chiang Rai Schools Get Clean Water

Prioritizing Student Health and Safety

Ms. Sukanya Wetwarut, President of the Chiang Rai Red Cross Chapter, spoke passionately about the importance of clean water. She explained that safe hydration is a basic human need and a vital foundation for active learning. To guarantee safety, the Red Cross partnered with the Chiang Rai Provincial Public Health Office to thoroughly test the schools’ current water supplies.

Health experts from Medical Sciences Center 1/1 carefully checked the local water for any heavy metal contamination. Finding clean and safe water sources is a major priority for these developing rural areas. Thanks to these detailed health tests, officials knew exactly which schools urgently needed the new filtering equipment. This proactive approach ensures that young students can drink safely on campus every single day.

Chiang Rai Schools Get Clean Water

Building a Better Future for Youth

During the afternoon ceremonies, Governor Chucheep spoke to the crowds about the value of caring for everyday student needs. He stressed that simple things, like access to clean water, can massively impact a child’s overall well-being and growth. He also took the time to publicly thank all the public health workers, medical experts, and Red Cross volunteers for their hard work.

This generous donation marks a very significant step toward better living conditions for thousands of Chiang Rai students. By working closely together, various local government agencies are actively creating a much safer environment for daily learning. Ultimately, these new water filters will help protect the health and happiness of local children for many years to come.

Trending News:

Chiang Rai Immigration Receives 76 Thai Deported from Lao

Rescuers Save Elderly Woman Trapped for 4 Days With 18 Cats

 

Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport Set for Major Overhaul to Boost Northern Tourism
Human Rights Commission Visits Mae Sai to Inspect Riverside Relocations
Chiang Rai Launches Phase 7 Flood Defense Project
Chiang Rai Tourism Sector Struggles to Be More than a One Stop Destination
Chiang Rai Authorities Raid Karaoke Bar Employing Minors
Share This Article
Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
Previous Article Rescuers Save Elderly Woman Rescuers Save Elderly Woman Trapped for 4 Days With 18 Cats
Next Article Thailand Flood Relief Payments Thailand’s Government to Streamline Flood Relief Payments
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Phan Nga German Tourists
German Tourists Killed At Crosswalk in Southern Thailand
Southern Thailand
Drunk Driver Bangkok
Drunk Driver in Bangkok Kills German Tourist and Thai Woman
Bangkok News
Chiang Mai Records Thailand's Highest Rainfall at 203mm
Why Thailand’s Rain Season Is Changing: More Extremes, Uneven Rainfall
Weather
Bangkok's Drainage Capacity Explained
Bangkok’s Drainage Capacity Explained
Bangkok News
Eastern Bangkok Floods
Why Eastern Bangkok Floods Last and Longest
Bangkok News
Thailand Flood Safety
Thailand Flood Safety: Avoiding Leeches, Snakes, and Infection Risks
Health
Chiang Rai Police Raid Abandoned House Over Youth Drug Use
Chiang Rai Police Raid Abandoned House Over Youth Drug Use
Chiang Rai News
Bangkok Begins Cleanup
Bangkok Begins Cleanup as New Storms Approaches
Bangkok News
Thailand Flood Relief Payments
Thailand’s Government to Streamline Flood Relief Payments
Thailand News
Rescuers Save Elderly Woman
Rescuers Save Elderly Woman Trapped for 4 Days With 18 Cats
Thailand News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google