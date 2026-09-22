Chiang Rai Woman Swept Away in Flash Flood Found Dead

Last Updated on September 22, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – A heavy flash flood claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in Mae Suai District. Ms. Napa Saengmai was swept away in a dense forest area on Sunday morning. Local authorities launched a massive search effort right after the incident occurred.

Witnesses saw the powerful water pull her into a local stream during a severe storm. Rescue teams and local villagers rushed to the scene to look for her. They scoured the riverbanks for hours as heavy rain continued to fall. Sadly, they had to stop their search at 6:00 p.m. because it grew too dark and dangerous.

Key Takeaways:

A 54-year-old woman died after a sudden flood swept her away in a forest.

Rescue teams searched for hours but had to pause overnight due to bad weather.

Her body was found the next morning about five kilometers from the accident spot.

Search Resumes at First Light

The search party returned to the dangerous forest at dawn on Monday, September 21. They knew they had to cover a lot of ground along the twisting waterway. Many groups joined the effort, including the Mae Suai Police and local district officials. Volunteers from local rescue groups also helped check the area for any signs of a flash flood survivor.

Just hours into the morning search, the teams made a heartbreaking discovery. They found Ms. Napa’s body resting in the stream at Ban Mae Yang Min village. The fast-moving currents had carried her roughly five kilometers away from where she first fell. This large distance shows just how strong and deadly the water was that morning.

Rescue workers carefully pulled the victim from the muddy water and secured the area. They quickly called in local investigators from the Mae Suai Police Station to help. A doctor from Mae Suai Hospital also arrived to examine the body at the scene. They followed normal official steps to confirm the exact cause of her death.

After finishing their checks, officials reached out to her grieving family. The authorities shared the sad news so relatives could start planning a proper funeral. This tragic event serves as a very real warning about the dangers of sudden storms. Local leaders are now asking everyone to stay away from forest streams during heavy rainfall.

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