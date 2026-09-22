DDPM Puts 10 Provinces on Watch as Chao Phraya Rises

Last Updated on September 22, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an urgent Chao Phraya River flood warning for 10 central provinces. Officials have ordered around-the-clock monitoring as water levels in the Chao Phraya River continue to climb. This critical alert comes as heavy northern runoff forces major dams to increase their water discharge rates. Residents living in low-lying areas must prepare for potential flooding in the coming days.

The Royal Irrigation Department recently notified disaster officials about surging water volumes flowing from upper regions. To manage this massive incoming water, upstream measuring stations will boost their downstream flow significantly. Furthermore, the Chao Phraya Dam will release between 700 and 1,000 cubic meters of water per second. Consequently, downstream river levels will increase by 0.60 to 1.50 meters over the next week.

Key Takeaways

Disaster officials placed 10 central provinces, including Bangkok, on high alert for potential flooding.

The Chao Phraya River will rise by up to 1.50 meters due to increased dam water discharges.

Residents located outside protective floodwalls must move their valuable belongings to higher ground immediately.

High-Risk Areas Face Immediate Flood Threats

Communities located outside permanent flood embankments face the greatest danger from the rising waters right now. Ayutthaya province remains particularly vulnerable to this sudden surge in the river’s overall volume. Districts like Sena, Bang Ban, and Bang Pa-in could experience severe inundation if water levels peak as predicted. Authorities strongly advise shop operators and riverside homeowners to move their property to higher ground safely.

Meanwhile, neighborhoods protected by robust permanent floodwalls are expected to remain perfectly safe for now. However, local governments have proactively positioned water pumps across the region to assist any affected communities.

Disaster response teams are working tirelessly around the clock to monitor the rapidly evolving situation. Citizens should follow official government updates and remain vigilant as water management plans adapt to real-time inflows.

Flash Flood Assistance

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has also warned residents living along both riverbanks to prepare for higher waters. Additional water flowing from northern tributaries will directly impact the capital’s busy metropolitan area.

Over the next nine days, runoff from the upper central region will significantly elevate the river’s height. People living near smaller canals and tributary waterways must exercise extra caution during this critical period.

Emergency hotlines remain fully open 24 hours a day for anyone needing immediate flash flood assistance. Officials promise to issue further situational updates if northern runoff forces discharge rates to exceed current safety limits. Ultimately, staying informed and prepared remains the best way to protect your family and property this season.

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