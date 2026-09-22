Heartbreak: Chiang Rai Girl in Coma After Car Crash Dies

Last Updated on September 22, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Today, the local community is mourning a heartbreaking and sudden loss. Ms. Suthida Puangkhamyod, affectionately known to her loved ones as “Nong Khao Hom,” has sadly passed away. Her death follows a severe traffic accident that shocked the area earlier this week. Despite the very best efforts of medical teams, there was no miracle for the young student.

The tragic incident took place on the morning of September 19. Reports indicate that a sedan suddenly cut in front of the motorcycle carrying the students. This careless move caused a horrific crash, leaving two young students with critical injuries. Both Nong Khao Hom and her friend, Nong Atom, were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency care.

Key Takeaways

Ms. Suthida “Nong Khao Hom” Puangkhamyod died following a severe motorcycle crash.

The accident occurred on September 19 when a sedan abruptly cut off their bike.

She passed away on the night of September 21, leaving the local community in mourning.

A Community United in Grief

Nong Khao Hom fought bravely for her life for over two days in the hospital. However, she tragically succumbed to her severe injuries at around 10:00 PM on September 21. Her sudden departure has left a deep void in the hearts of everyone who knew her. Friends, teachers, and family members are now coming together to support one another during this dark time.

Friends, local officials and students offered their deepest condolences to the grieving family and her wide circle of friends. The loss of such a young life serves as a painful reminder of the dangers on our local roads. Traffic accidents continue to claim too many young lives in our communities every single year.

This terrible loss has sparked new conversations about road safety and reckless driving. Many residents are asking drivers to be much more careful, especially near schools and busy intersections. We must all work together to prevent another tragedy like this from happening to another family.

As the family prepares for her final rites, the community stands firmly behind them. Nong Khao Hom will always be remembered for her bright spirit and kind heart. May she rest in peace, and may her memory inspire safer roads for everyone.

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