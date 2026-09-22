Abby Choi Murder Trial Begins at Hong Kong High Court

Last Updated on September 22, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

HONG KONG – The highly anticipated murder trial of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi has officially started. The legal proceedings began on the morning of September 21, 2026, at the Hong Kong High Court. This horrific case shocked the entire city when the 28-year-old model was killed in early 2023.

Three main suspects arrived at the busy court to face serious criminal charges. They include Choi’s unemployed ex-husband, his retired father, and his older brother. The three men are formally accused of murder and illegally preventing the lawful burial of a human body.

Key Takeaways

The high-profile murder trial for Abby Choi has finally started at the Hong Kong High Court.

Three family members of her ex-husband face serious charges of murder and preventing lawful burial.

The complex trial will last about 45 days, drawing massive public and international media attention.

Defendants Appear Calm in the Courtroom

The three defendants made their first public appearance since the gruesome crime occurred. Alex Kwong, the ex-husband, and his brother Anthony Kwong wore neat suits and dark glasses. Meanwhile, their father, Kwong Kau, wore a simple white T-shirt as he entered the room.

During the initial hearing, the three men sat quietly inside the prisoner’s dock. They listened closely through translation earpieces as the presiding judge spoke entirely in English. Reporters quickly noted that all three defendants looked very calm while facing the judge.

Courtroom security was extremely tight, and the main public gallery was completely packed with eager onlookers. The defendants showed no visible emotion as the severe criminal charges were read aloud. This major legal trial is expected to last for at least 45 working days.

Massive Public Interest and Court Security

This tragic and violent case has captured the intense attention of the Hong Kong public. Very early in the morning, well over 100 local citizens lined up outside the court building. They desperately wanted to secure a seat to witness this historic legal event.

Because of the massive waiting crowd, the local judiciary had to make special viewing arrangements. Court officials set up extra viewing areas on a completely different floor of the main building. This creative solution allowed more people to watch the live video broadcast of the proceedings.

Some of the victim’s close family members also attended the court session while keeping a low profile. Abby Choi’s grieving father was seen arriving quietly to watch the tense trial unfold. However, her mother and other immediate relatives chose not to appear in front of the flashing cameras.

Strict Legal Rules and Reporting Bans

Before the trial moved forward, the trial judge made several strict legal orders. A temporary ban on news reporting was immediately issued to protect the upcoming jury process. The local media cannot share specific legal arguments until the full criminal trial eventually concludes.

This vital gag order ensures that the selected jury remains completely fair and unbiased. The court desperately wants to prevent any public rumors from unfairly affecting the final verdict. Therefore, eager reporters must patiently wait before publishing the deepest legal details of the case.

Furthermore, the judge issued a strict protective order regarding Abby Choi’s four young children. No one is legally allowed to publish their real names, personal photos, or home addresses. This important step completely shields the grieving children from unwanted media harassment and painful public exposure.

A Tragic Case That Shocked Hong Kong

The brutal death of Abby Choi remains one of the darkest local crimes in modern history. Back in February 2023, the young fashion model went missing and was later found dead. Local police quickly discovered her dismembered remains inside a rented village house in Tai Po.

Horrified investigators found her hidden body parts inside a refrigerator and a large stainless steel soup pot. The shocking and gruesome nature of the crime made front-page headlines all over the world. According to reports from Yahoo News Hong Kong, the growing evidence pointed directly to her ex-husband’s family.

Bitter disputes over a luxury property and immense personal wealth likely triggered the violent act. Before this current trial even started, other individuals were also legally punished for their direct involvement. For instance, the ex-mother-in-law was recently sentenced to 18 months in jail for perverting the course of justice.

The coming weeks will be incredibly crucial as the prosecution formally presents its main evidence. Experienced lawyers from both sides will carefully examine the witnesses and review the disturbing facts. The selected jury will then have the heavy task of deciding the three defendants’ ultimate fate.

The concerned people of Hong Kong are watching this murder trial very closely every single day. They truly hope that the legal system will finally bring true justice for Abby Choi. The final court verdict will likely take several long weeks to be officially announced to the public.

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