Sports

Thai Badminton Star Suspended From Asian Games For Doping

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
Thai Badminton Star Suspended From Asian Games For Doping
Cover Photo Thai PBS World - 1

Last Updated on September 22, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

TOKYO, Japan – Teenage badminton sensation Pitchamon Opatniputh has been suspended from the Asian Games after testing positive for a banned diuretic. The 19-year-old Thai athlete failed a standard doping test shortly before the 16-day multisport event kicked off.

She provided the crucial sample while training in Nagoya last Thursday, just two days before the formal opening ceremony.

The International Testing Agency officially announced the provisional suspension early on Monday morning. This strict ruling immediately bars Pitchamon from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any official capacity at the Aichi-Nagoya Games. Consequently, the sudden news has completely rocked Thailand’s national badminton team right as the prestigious tournament begins.

Key Takeaways

  • Thai badminton player Pitchamon Opatniputh is suspended from the Asian Games following a positive drug test.
  • She tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic often used by athletes to mask other prohibited substances.
  • The 19-year-old star can still request a B-sample analysis and challenge the temporary ruling in sports court.

A Shocking Discovery in Nagoya

Testers collected the out-of-competition sample on September 17 during a routine check at her training facility. When the lab results returned positive for furosemide, sports officials moved swiftly to suspend the young athlete. Pitchamon was originally scheduled to lead her team in a highly anticipated match against China on Tuesday. Her sudden removal forces the Thai squad to drastically reorganize their tournament strategy at the last minute.

Furosemide is tightly restricted under global anti-doping regulations for very specific medical reasons. The prescription diuretic accelerates water excretion, which helps individuals lose weight rapidly before a major weigh-in. More importantly, sports authorities ban the drug because it can effectively flush out and mask other illegal performance-enhancing substances.

Pitchamon is currently ranked 18th in the world for women’s singles by the Badminton World Federation. She has been widely celebrated as a rising star after winning the World Junior Championships in 2023. Unfortunately, this unexpected doping scandal is a massive blow to both her promising career and her home country’s medal hopes.

What Comes Next for the Badminton Star?

The current suspension is only a provisional measure, rather than a final guilty verdict from the testing agency. Pitchamon retains the fundamental legal right to challenge this temporary ban immediately through official sports channels. She can officially request an independent analysis of her B-sample to verify the initial laboratory testing data.

If the second sample also returns a positive result, the legal situation becomes much more complicated for her team. The teenage star would then need to take her defense directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Subsequently, a formal legal hearing would ultimately determine the severity and length of any long-term competitive bans.

For now, the Asian Games will march on across Japan without one of its brightest young sporting talents. The international badminton community is watching closely as this high-profile doping case slowly unfolds in the public eye. Fans back in Thailand are left holding their breath, hoping for a fair and transparent resolution to the controversy.

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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
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