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Drug Runner Crashes After Police Chase from Chiang Rai

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Drug Runner Crashes After Police Chase in Chiang Rai

Last Updated on September 22, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – A massive drug smuggling operation ended in a dramatic crash this week. Thai Border Patrol Police seized over three million illegal pills following a high-speed pursuit. The major operation took place early on September 21. Officers tracked the suspects from the northern border down into Lampang province.

Authorities had received a reliable tip about a major drug shipment. Smugglers planned to move the drugs deep into the country. They mapped a route through Mae Suai and Wang Nuea to reach major highways. Police quickly organized a strike team to intercept the smugglers.

Key Takeaways:

  • Police seized 3.2 million methamphetamine pills hidden in fruit boxes.
  • A high-speed chase crossed from Chiang Rai into Lampang province.
  • The suspect was arrested safely after their white Mitsubishi overturned.

The police task force identified the suspect’s vehicle as a white Mitsubishi. The car featured Bangkok license plates and looked entirely ordinary. It was first spotted leaving the Mae Suai district. The driver headed down Highway 118 toward the city of Chiang Mai.

However, the suspect took a sudden turn at the Mae Chedi intersection. The car sped toward Wang Nuea, hoping to lose the police. Officers followed closely behind in a very tense pursuit. The suspect soon realized he was being tailed and hit the gas.

Drug Runner Crashes After Police Chase in Chiang Rai

The Crash and Massive Seizure

The chase finally ended near kilometer marker 37 in Tambon Wang Thong. The speeding driver lost control of the rushing vehicle. The white car swerved violently and flipped over on the side of the road. Police immediately surrounded the crash site to secure the area.

Surprisingly, the driver climbed out of the wreck without any injuries. Officers quickly detained him and searched the overturned car. Inside the vehicle, they found 15 large cardboard fruit boxes. These sealed boxes certainly did not contain fresh produce.

Instead, police discovered a staggering 3.2 million methamphetamine pills. These illegal drugs are commonly known as Yaba in Thailand. The uninjured suspect is now in police custody facing serious charges. Authorities are currently expanding their investigation to hunt down other network members.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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