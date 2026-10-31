Chiang Rai News

School Director Shot Dead in Chiang Rai: Police Hunt Killers

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
School Director Shot Dead in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – A shocking act of violence has deeply unsettled the quiet district of Mae Fah Luang in Chiang Rai Province. The director of a local Chinese language school was fatally shot inside the campus meeting room on October 30.

Local police officers are actively hunting for multiple suspects believed to be directly involved in this brazen daytime attack. The surrounding community remains on high alert as authorities carefully piece together the tragic sequence of events.

Key Takeaways

  • The director of a Chinese language school was fatally shot on October 30 in Mae Fah Luang district of Chiang Rai.
  • Two masked suspects were seen fleeing the scene shortly after two loud gunshots were heard.
  • Local police are urgently investigating the crime scene and actively searching for the fleeing attackers.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phatchasophon Nissai received the urgent emergency call around 11:00 AM on the day of the incident. The shooting took place at an evening Chinese language school located in Moo 27, Mae Salong Nai.

Following the initial report, officers immediately notified Police Colonel Sorachai Kanchanarujwiwat, the superintendent of Mae Fah Luang Police Station. A specialized investigative team was quickly dispatched to secure the school grounds and begin their extensive search.

School Director Shot Dead in Chiang Rai

Masked Attackers Flee the Scene

Upon arriving at the meeting room, authorities learned the victim was Mr. Sirasit, the respected director of the school. Relatives had already rushed him to Mae Fah Luang Hospital, but he tragically succumbed to his severe injuries.

Preliminary police investigations reveal that the director was completely alone in the meeting room just before the deadly attack. Meanwhile, local witnesses reported seeing suspicious men driving and walking around the school premises earlier that morning.

Suddenly, two loud gunshots rang out, completely shattering the peaceful atmosphere of the local educational facility. Shortly after, two unidentified men wearing hats to conceal their faces were spotted sprinting out the back of the school.

Dedicated school staff bravely entered the meeting room and found the director lying unconscious on the floor. He had sustained critical gunshot wounds to his torso, prompting the desperate and heartbreaking rush to the nearest medical facility.

School Director Shot Dead in Chiang Rai

Police Launch Intensive Investigation

Law enforcement officials strongly suspect the attackers used a 9mm handgun to commit this shocking and violent crime. However, they are still waiting for forensic experts to officially confirm the exact type of firearm used in the attack.

Crime scene investigators have carefully collected vital physical evidence from the meeting room and the immediate surrounding areas. Officers are currently interviewing school staff and potential eyewitnesses to gather more critical information about the fleeing suspects.

At this current time, regional police have not confirmed the specific identities of the shooters or their underlying motives. The intensive investigation remains entirely ongoing as seasoned detectives work tirelessly to bring these dangerous perpetrators to justice.

Community leaders are urging anyone with relevant information to step forward and assist the local police department. Authorities promise to keep the public updated as they uncover more facts regarding this devastating loss to the local education sector.

Trending News:

Chiang Rai EV Buyers Face Looming January Tax Rise

Police Seize 285 kg of Crystal Meth at Chiang Rai Checkpoint

Chiang Rai Karaoke Bar Busted for Underage Workers
Fire Crews in Chiang Rai Called Out to 2 Fires at the Same Time
State Railway Expedites Work on Den Chai–Chiang Khong Double-Track Project
Singhaklai House Chiang Rai Presents Glory in Peace
Mae Sai Border Residents Continue to Be Haunted By Flood Trauma
Share This Article
Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
Follow:
Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
Previous Article Why Northern Thai Women Are Celebrated for Their Beauty Why Northern Thai Women Are Celebrated for Their Beauty
Next Article Soldiers in Chiang Mai Seize 14Kg of Crystal Meth Soldiers in Chiang Mai Seize 14Kg of Crystal Meth
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Police Rescue Three Kidnapped Chinese Nationals
Police Rescue Three Kidnapped Chinese Nationals
Crime
Soldiers in Chiang Mai Seize 14Kg of Crystal Meth
Soldiers in Chiang Mai Seize 14Kg of Crystal Meth
Chiang Mai News
Why Northern Thai Women Are Celebrated for Their Beauty
Why Northern Thai Women Are Celebrated for Their Beauty
Northern Thailand
China’s Purges Reach Historic Levels
China’s Purges Reach Historic Levels Under Xi Jinping
China
Bangkok Police Save Mother and Son From Deranged Father
Bangkok Police Save Mother and Son From Deranged Father
Bangkok News
Cyber Police Nab Woman in $240K Fraud Scheme
Cyber Police Nab Woman in $240K Fraud Scheme
Crime
Tidal Flooding Alert for Bangkok
Tidal Flooding Alert for Bangkok and Six Provinces
Bangkok News
China's Fifth Plenum: Xi Purges Elites Amid Market Collapse
China’s Fifth Plenum: Xi Purges Elites Amid Market Collapse
China
Hua Hin Travel Guide
Hua Hin Travel Guide: Essential Tips for Visitors
Destinations
Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86
Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86 After Rare Dementia Battle
Entertainment

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google