School Director Shot Dead in Chiang Rai: Police Hunt Killers

CHIANG RAI – A shocking act of violence has deeply unsettled the quiet district of Mae Fah Luang in Chiang Rai Province. The director of a local Chinese language school was fatally shot inside the campus meeting room on October 30.

Local police officers are actively hunting for multiple suspects believed to be directly involved in this brazen daytime attack. The surrounding community remains on high alert as authorities carefully piece together the tragic sequence of events.

Key Takeaways

The director of a Chinese language school was fatally shot on October 30 in Mae Fah Luang district of Chiang Rai.

Two masked suspects were seen fleeing the scene shortly after two loud gunshots were heard.

Local police are urgently investigating the crime scene and actively searching for the fleeing attackers.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phatchasophon Nissai received the urgent emergency call around 11:00 AM on the day of the incident. The shooting took place at an evening Chinese language school located in Moo 27, Mae Salong Nai.

Following the initial report, officers immediately notified Police Colonel Sorachai Kanchanarujwiwat, the superintendent of Mae Fah Luang Police Station. A specialized investigative team was quickly dispatched to secure the school grounds and begin their extensive search.

Masked Attackers Flee the Scene

Upon arriving at the meeting room, authorities learned the victim was Mr. Sirasit, the respected director of the school. Relatives had already rushed him to Mae Fah Luang Hospital, but he tragically succumbed to his severe injuries.

Preliminary police investigations reveal that the director was completely alone in the meeting room just before the deadly attack. Meanwhile, local witnesses reported seeing suspicious men driving and walking around the school premises earlier that morning.

Suddenly, two loud gunshots rang out, completely shattering the peaceful atmosphere of the local educational facility. Shortly after, two unidentified men wearing hats to conceal their faces were spotted sprinting out the back of the school.

Dedicated school staff bravely entered the meeting room and found the director lying unconscious on the floor. He had sustained critical gunshot wounds to his torso, prompting the desperate and heartbreaking rush to the nearest medical facility.

Police Launch Intensive Investigation

Law enforcement officials strongly suspect the attackers used a 9mm handgun to commit this shocking and violent crime. However, they are still waiting for forensic experts to officially confirm the exact type of firearm used in the attack.

Crime scene investigators have carefully collected vital physical evidence from the meeting room and the immediate surrounding areas. Officers are currently interviewing school staff and potential eyewitnesses to gather more critical information about the fleeing suspects.

At this current time, regional police have not confirmed the specific identities of the shooters or their underlying motives. The intensive investigation remains entirely ongoing as seasoned detectives work tirelessly to bring these dangerous perpetrators to justice.

Community leaders are urging anyone with relevant information to step forward and assist the local police department. Authorities promise to keep the public updated as they uncover more facts regarding this devastating loss to the local education sector.

Trending News: