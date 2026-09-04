Chiang Rai Karaoke Bar Busted for Underage Workers

CHIANG RAI – Authorities raided a karaoke bar in Chiang Rai for operating well past legal hours. Officers discovered underage girls working as hostesses for customers. This sting operation highlighted ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking in the northern region.

The undercover mission, dubbed “Chiang Rai Clear Sky,” took place in the Nang Lae sub-district. Officials received several tips about illegal late-night activities and child labor. An investigative team infiltrated the bar to confirm the troubling claims. They quickly found that the rumors were entirely true.

Police rescued four underage girls, including two 16-year-olds, from working as hostesses.

A 14-year-old was found waiting outside late at night to pick up their older sister.

The owner faces severe charges, including running an unlicensed venue and violating child labor laws.

Customers Secretly Drinking

The raid officially kicked off at 12:30 AM after undercover agents signaled the main team. When police arrived, the bar owners tried their best to fool them. They turned off the main lights and stopped the music to make the place look closed. However, customers were still secretly drinking and singing inside the hidden VIP rooms.

Inside the venue, officers found 10 female staff members entertaining patrons. Four of these workers were teenagers, specifically two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds. The owner admitted to rotating the young workers to avoid getting caught by random police checks. These girls earned a very small daily wage and a cut of customer drink sales.

One of the most heartbreaking discoveries happened just outside the venue. A 14-year-old was waiting in the dark for their 17-year-old sister to finish her shift. Social workers immediately took the younger sibling to a local shelter for safety. Officials noted this late-night environment is incredibly dangerous and highly inappropriate for young teens.

Facing Serious Criminal Charges

The bar owner now faces a long list of serious criminal charges. Police charged the individual with running an unlicensed entertainment venue. Furthermore, they face penalties for selling alcohol outside the allowed times. You can read more about Thailand’s law enforcement efforts to understand these strict national regulations.

Labor violations make up a major part of the case against the business owner. Employing minors without notifying authorities heavily violates strict labor protection laws. Making teenagers work late into the night carries hefty fines and potential jail time.

Finally, a dedicated team of experts will interview the rescued girls. They need to determine if these teens qualify as official human trafficking victims. If so, the bar owner could face even more severe federal penalties. The rescued youth will remain under state protection while the investigation continues.

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