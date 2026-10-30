Cyber Police Nab Woman in $240K Fraud Scheme

BANGKOK – Cyber Police have arrested a 38-year-old woman in Bangkok for allegedly running a bank account for an elaborate call center syndicate. According to police, the gang successfully manipulated a single victim into completing 64 money transfers, stealing more than 8.16 million baht.

The scheme began after the victim lost money on a fraudulent Facebook mobile phone purchase. Shortly afterward, an impostor claiming to be a police investigator reached out on the Line app, promising to track down and recover the stolen cash.

Key Takeaways

Substantial Financial Loss: The victim transferred over 8.16 million baht (roughly $240,000 USD) across 64 separate transactions after fraudsters promised legal recovery help.

The victim transferred over 8.16 million baht (roughly $240,000 USD) across 64 separate transactions after fraudsters promised legal recovery help. Coordinated Fake Identity: Criminals impersonated both a cyber police officer and a financial clerk to convince the victim to follow step-by-step phishing links.

Criminals impersonated both a cyber police officer and a financial clerk to convince the victim to follow step-by-step phishing links. Arrest and Legal Action: Cyber police captured the mule account suspect along Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road in Chatuchak, Bangkok under a Chiang Mai court warrant.

Investigators explained that the fraud relied heavily on psychological manipulation and deceptive official personas. After contacting the victim online, the fake officer sent an external link disguised as a secure government case file. Once the victim tapped the link, she was introduced to a second criminal posing as a department accountant.

The fake accountant insisted that release fees and security deposits were required to unlock the recovered phone payment. Under this continuous pressure, the unsuspecting woman executed dozens of bank transfers without checking official police channels. The ongoing transfers were only halted when her alert son noticed the draining funds and immediately escorted her to file a complaint at the Phuping Rajanivej police station in Chiang Mai.

Woman Charged With Public Fraud

Following an arrest warrant issued by the Chiang Mai Provincial Court, the Commando Police Division tracked the 38-year-old female suspect to the Chatuchak district of Bangkok. She stands formally charged with aiding public fraud by impersonation, inputting fraudulent data under the Computer Crime Act, and willingly providing mule bank accounts for illegal syndicate activity.

During interrogation, the suspect denied all allegations, claiming she lived alone on a rubber plantation and never sold or loaned her bank accounts. She argued that local floodwaters had washed away her identification cards and bank passbooks, although officers noted she had never filed a missing report with local authorities.

Authorities transferred the suspect to Chiang Mai investigators for ongoing legal prosecution. Cybercrime detectives continue to monitor mule account networks, reminding consumers never to send fees to reclaim scammed assets.

Trending News: