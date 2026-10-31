Soldiers in Chiang Mai Seize 14Kg of Crystal Meth

CHIANG MAI – Thai cavalry soldiers engaged in a fierce morning firefight with armed traffickers along a mountain path in Chiang Mai Province. The confrontation occurred on Friday near the Khao Hua Lon border passage in the Mon Pin sub-district of Fang.

Intelligence officers from the Pha Muang Task Force tracked the suspicious gang as they attempted to sneak contraband into the country. Consequently, local commanders ordered field patrols to intercept the armed suspects before they reached inner domestic distribution points.

Key Takeaways

Thai cavalry patrols recovered 1,316,000 methamphetamine pills and 14 kilograms of crystal ice after a five-minute jungle shootout.

A trafficking team of three to five smugglers opened fire on security officers before abandoning their cargo and fleeing.

Security forces sustained zero casualties and immediately launched search sweeps to track down the escaped border smuggling syndicate.

Around 7:30 a.m., an alert cavalry reconnaissance team spotted a suspicious group carrying heavy backpacks through rugged forest terrain. As soldiers signaled the suspects to halt for inspection, the smugglers opened fire with automatic weapons without warning.

The intense gun battle lasted roughly five minutes before the shooters retreated into dense brush across the boundary line. Thai security personnel reported zero injuries during the encounter, demonstrating remarkable discipline under unexpected hostile fire.

Massive Drug Cache Discovered in Rucksacks

Taking advantage of difficult terrain and morning mist, the armed suspects quickly dispersed into familiar mountain hiding spots. Shortly after the clash, senior military commanders dispatched additional frontline reinforcements to secure the immediate perimeter.

During a thorough inspection of the scene, authorities found six modified burlap rucksacks abandoned among the rocks. Inside these bags, investigators recovered 1,316,000 methamphetamine pills and fourteen kilograms of high-grade crystal methamphetamine.

Tightening Border Security Against Cartels

Five of the seized sacks contained standard parcels clearly stamped with well-known illicit manufacturer brand marks. Furthermore, official reports confirmed the seizure of fourteen kilograms of pure crystal methamphetamine packed neatly in sealed packages. All confiscated illegal narcotics were formally recorded and transferred to Fang District Police Station for full evidentiary handling.

Northern Thailand remains a primary transit corridor for organized crime groups operating clandestine manufacturing labs nearby. Consequently, army leaders have ordered round-the-clock foot patrols along high-risk border trails to disrupt illicit logistics.Security analysts point out that international enforcement operations frequently push desperate illicit syndicates onto perilous jungle paths.

Regional officers plan to hold a joint media briefing to discuss broader strategies against transnational drug cartels. Meanwhile, dedicated border patrols continue monitoring steep forested ridgelines to safeguard local communities from dangerous synthetic narcotics.

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