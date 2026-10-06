Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai House Fire Leaves Six Homeless, No Injuries

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Rai House Fire Leaves Six Homeless

Last Updated on October 6, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – A fierce fire broke out on the afternoon of October 5, 2026, completely destroying a family home in northern Thailand. Local authorities reported that the blaze began around 2:00 PM in the Pa Daet subdistrict of Mae Suai, Chiang Rai.

The traditional elevated wooden house, belonging to Mr. Ja-nga Ja-oo, was quickly engulfed by the flames. Thankfully, all six residents who lived in the home managed to escape without a single injury.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene after receiving an urgent call from the local village headman. Water trucks were immediately dispatched to battle the intense flames and protect neighboring properties.

The firefighting crews successfully controlled the raging blaze and finally put the fire out entirely. Sadly, the wooden structure of house number 22 in Village 9 was completely reduced to ashes.

Key Takeaways

  • Total Loss: An elevated wooden home in Mae Suai, Chiang Rai, was entirely destroyed by the flames.
  • Safe Escape: All six family members survived the afternoon blaze with absolutely no injuries or casualties.
  • Rapid Response: Local emergency teams contained the fire quickly, and officials are now investigating the cause.

Chiang Rai House Fire Leaves Six Homeless

Suspected Electrical Fault and Future Relief Efforts

Officials are currently investigating the exact cause of this tragic house fire. Initial reports from the scene suggest that a sudden electrical short circuit likely sparked the flames. Investigators will spend the coming days carefully examining the blackened wreckage to confirm these early suspicions. They want to completely ensure there was no foul play and confidently rule out other possible triggers.

In the meantime, the displaced family is receiving much-needed support from their caring local community. Relevant government agencies have officially pledged to step in and provide necessary disaster relief assistance.

They will follow standard government regulations to properly help the victims recover and rebuild their lives. Local leaders also remind all residents to routinely inspect their home electrical systems to prevent future tragedies.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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