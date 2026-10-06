Chiang Rai News

FRDF Empowers Chiang Rai Farmers with Native Chicken Farming

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
FRDF Empowers Chiang Rai Farmers with Native Chicken Farming

Last Updated on October 6, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – On October 5, 2026, the [suspicious link removed] (FRDF) took a significant step forward to help support local Thai agriculture. The Chiang Rai branch office visited Phan District to deliver healthy native broiler chickens and quality poultry feed.

This timely distribution marks the second and final funding installment for an impactful local farming initiative. This community effort directly helps rural households build sustainable food sources and generate steady, reliable incomes.

Mr. Niyom Suwanprapha, Head of the FRDF Chiang Rai Office, proudly led the official handover ceremony. He presented the essential farming supplies to the Kaset Permpoon farmers’ group, located in San Makhet Subdistrict.

This specific agricultural project received a generous 50,000 THB government subsidy for the 2026 fiscal year. Over one full year, 15 participating group members will benefit directly from this vital financial support.

Key Takeaways:

  • Essential Supplies Delivered: The FRDF provided native broiler chickens and high-quality feed to local farmers in Phan District.
  • Targeted Financial Support: A 50,000 THB subsidy empowers 15 group members to run a comprehensive one-year agricultural project.
  • Sustainable Community Goals: The program actively boosts local food security, increases daily income, and reduces household living expenses.

The primary goal of this community project is to promote native chicken farming as a highly viable career. By supplying these important resources, the FRDF gives local farmers the exact tools they need to succeed.

This practical approach naturally increases local food availability while simultaneously reducing everyday household living expenses. Ultimately, it creates a much stronger, more resilient foundation for long-term career stability in the competitive agricultural sector.

FRDF Empowers Chiang Rai Farmers with Native Chicken Farming

Driving Long-Term Rural Success

Furthermore, the project focuses heavily on building practical knowledge and modern, efficient farming skills. Participating farmers actively learn how to manage their daily poultry production efficiently to lower overall costs.

This hands-on training greatly strengthens both the farmers’ organization and the broader surrounding community. As a direct result, the initiative paves the way for continuous income generation and an improved quality of life.

The FRDF actively continues to welcome exciting new proposals from local farming organizations across the entire province. Interested farmers and agricultural groups can easily submit their own unique rehabilitation and development plans. By doing so, they can receive similar financial support and guidance to improve their agricultural livelihoods.

For more detailed information, the public is encouraged to visit the FRDF Chiang Rai Office in person. The friendly office is conveniently located on the first floor of the main Chiang Rai City Hall. Alternatively, you can call their dedicated staff directly at 053-150156 during standard government business hours to ask questions.

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Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
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