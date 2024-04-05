Connect with us

TSMC Resumes Construction After Being Shut Down By The earthquake
Binance Executive In Court For Nigerian Taxes Money Laundering

JPMorgan Forecasts Ethereum Evades Security Label Despite Lido's Decline

AWS, Amazon's Cloud Computing Unit, Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs

Want a Piece Of Verizon's $100 Million Settlement? Still Time To Fill

Amazon Fresh Stores Remove Just Walk Out Technology

AT&T Sends Out Emails To Millions Of People Whose Data Was Stolen

Silver Lake Takes Endeavor Private At $27.50 Per Share

Sales Development Strategies for Your Business

Disaster Looms as U.S. Federal Debt Nears 100% of GDP

When is Taking a Personal Loan to Pay Rent a Good Idea

Bitcoin Wallet UniSat Warns Of a Fake Apple iOS Application

Verizon Will Award $50K To KIPP DC Public Schools On April 2

For 2020-21, Infosys Receives $341 Million Tax Demand

Dollar Tree Shutters 600 Family Dollar Stores

2.27M Transactions On Coinbase Base Network Are Record High

CFO Of Costco Says $60 Membership Fee Will Be Up 'When, Not If'

AT&T Investigates Dark Web Leak Of Millions Of Customer Records

Locksmith Dc Servleader: Your Trusted Security Solutions 2024

Investments In Bitcoin ETFs Surge To $854 Million In One Week

TSMC Resumes Construction After Being Shut Down By The earthquake

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

48 mins ago

on

TSMC Resumes Construction After Being Shut Down By The earthquake

(CTN News) – The world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), announced on Thursday that it had resumed construction work at its construction sites in the earthquake-hit country, after a day of inspections.

As a result of the quake, there had already been fears of chip supply disruptions, since TSMC produces a large share of the world’s most advanced semiconductors, and among its customers are Apple and Nvidia, the world’s leading AI chip manufacturer.

It has been revealed that TSMC’s initial tests on its Taiwan-based chip fabs have shown that they are operating normally as far as safety systems are concerned.

Despite the evacuation of some factories, the company said all of its employees were safe and had returned to their workplace shortly after the earthquake had occurred.

As a result of the damage caused to a small number of tools at certain facilities, operations were partially impacted, the company said, adding that the damage did not affect critical chip-making tools such as those required for extreme ultraviolet lithography, which are crucial to the process of making chips.

The tools are produced by TSMC Dutch firm ASML Holding and are estimated to cost in the range of $150 million each.

A company spokesman explained that certain production lines that faced the greatest impact were likely to take more time to return to fully automated production after the disaster.

TSMC announced on Thursday that as of Thursday, it had recovered 80% of the tools it had recovered at its fabrication facilities. There is an expectation that new fabric factories, such as Tainan’s Fab 18 will be able to resume full operation by the end of the night.

As a result, the company’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange were up approximately 3 percent.

