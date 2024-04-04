Spotting Opportunities: Hot Commodities to Watch in Live Market

Prices for some commodities stopped rising quickly after the pandemic, but others went up significantly. Many reasons have caused this, like the war between Russia and Ukraine, the worsening world economy, and China’s need for less stuff.

Most of these commodities are things we need. During tough economic times, they can help protect against price increases in a portfolio with different kinds of investments. If you are looking for hot commodities that will provide you with opportunities to earn more, this blog will give you insight into evaluating them in the live share market live today.

What are Commodities in the Live Market?

Commodities are simple goods like oil, wheat, or cattle. Companies in these areas, like oil refineries or wheat producers, are called commodity stocks. They represent essentials like food and energy, which can make them good choices for an investment portfolio.

Commodities can be bought and sold. They are dynamic. In the share market live today, the stocks of these commodities can be bought and sold.

How does the Commodity Market Work in India?

In India, well-known commodity exchanges include the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX), the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). These platforms offer electronic trading for commodities.

Participants in these exchanges include traders, hedgers, arbitrageurs, and institutional investors. Traders can be individuals, businesses, or other entities.

Commodity trading in India involves futures and spot trading. Futures contracts involve agreeing to buy or sell commodities at fixed prices in the future, while spot trading involves immediately buying and selling physical commodities.

Market participants fulfil various roles, including

Farmers and producers hedge their products to manage price risks.

Speculators aim to profit from price fluctuations.

Arbitrageurs exploit pricing differences across markets.

Institutional investors, like mutual funds and insurance companies, participate.

SEBI regulates commodity trading and intermediaries to ensure ethical conduct, transparency, and investor protection.

Settlement in the futures market occurs through delivery or financial settlement based on set delivery months and expiration dates.

Commodity prices in the share market live today are determined by the forces of supply and demand, which are influenced by market participants, economic factors, global trends, and relevant information.

Top Commodities for Trading in India

Crude Oil

Coal

Gold

Base Metals

Crude Oil

It is important to understand what influences crude oil prices and how to invest in this commodity. Crude oil is used to produce various products, such as gasoline, plastics, medicines, and more.

Crude oil prices are mainly influenced by supply-and-demand dynamics. When demand surpasses supply, prices tend to increase, and vice versa.

Factors such as seasonal demand for gas and economic growth in developing nations like China and India also impact prices. Additionally, geopolitical tensions in oil-producing regions, especially the Middle East, can cause price spikes.

Commodity trading directly in physical crude oil is complex. Instead, investors often opt for futures contracts. This involves high volatility and capital requirements. This method requires substantial knowledge and may not be suitable for beginners.

Alternatively, investors can buy crude oil mutual funds, oil company stocks, or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These options offer easier access and lower risks due to their diversified portfolios.

Another option is investing in mutual funds or energy sector ETFs, which hold shares of oil companies, providing indirect exposure to crude oil.

Coal

The strong global economic recovery in 2021, the fastest in the last 80 years, led to a surge in coal prices due to increased energy demand. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further boosted coal prices, causing them to skyrocket by 157% in 2022.

As a result, coal emerged as the top-performing commodity in 2022, surpassing the returns of the other nine leading commodities by a significant margin.

Gold

The gold market offers diversity and growth. Central banks and investors use gold in jewellery and technology, making it valuable across different global economic conditions. Traditionally, gold serves as a safe investment. It also works as a hedge against inflation, often rising when the U.S. dollar weakens.

Similar to crude oil, gold prices increase with higher demand. The central bank’s buying more gold also impacts prices.

Commodity trading in gold offers various options. Investors can physically possess the commodity by buying gold bullion bars or coins. Of course, this requires storage costs. Alternatively, investors can trade gold futures contracts. This involves margin deposits and risks of loss.

Stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds also provide exposure to gold. Gold stocks include producers, exploration, and mining companies, each with their own operational risks. Gold ETFs track gold prices, such as the SPDR Gold Shares ETF. These offer exposure to bullying without physical possession.

Base Metals

Base metals, like aluminum, zinc, and copper, are widely used in commercial and industrial sectors, such as construction and manufacturing. They are abundant, relatively cheap, and offer stable supplies globally.

Although their prices are lower compared to precious metals, the growing demand for base metals, especially from countries like China, continues to drive prices upward due to increased applications.

Due to their low prices, commodity trading directly in base metals may not be very profitable. Instead, investors can consider buying stocks from companies involved in base metal production. Additionally, investing in ETFs like the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF provides exposure to a range of companies in the metals and mining sector.

Commodity Stocks Benefits

Commodity stocks offer three key advantages: hedging against inflation, diversification of your investment portfolio, and the potential for dividends.

Hedging against inflation

Commodity stock prices typically rise alongside commodity prices. Thus, they are effective in offsetting the effects of inflation. This is especially beneficial for investors nearing retirement. It is beneficial for those seeking to preserve the value of their portfolios.

Diversification

If commodity stocks are included in your portfolio, that enhances diversification. This is because commodities span various sectors.

Commodities are often essential goods. So consumer spending in these sectors tends to remain stable during economic downturns. It is different in optional sectors like travel or restaurants.

Potential Dividends

Some commodity stocks pay dividends, but not all. It is important to focus on companies with a history of reliable dividend payments and strong financial fundamentals. Conduct thorough research to identify commodity companies offering dividends that align with your investment goals.

Conclusion

Online trading in various commodities is a popular and lucrative market in India. Prices of these commodities are influenced by factors like supply and demand, global developments, and economic indicators due to their wide industrial and commercial applications.

Thanks to today’s share market, investors in India now have convenient access to these commodities. The growth of online commodity trading enables investors to profit from price fluctuations.

