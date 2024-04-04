Want a Piece Of Verizon’s $100 Million Settlement? Still Time To Fill

(CTN News) – Verizon customers have until December to claim their share of a $100 million class action settlement.

Current and former customers of the New York-based wireless carrier have until Monday, April 15, to claim payment.

An administrative charge and/or Telco Recovery Charge were charged to U.S. post-paid wireless service subscribers between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, according to the settlement administrator.

The company denied wrongdoing.

It was Verizon’s policy to clearly identify and describe its wireless consumer administrative charge during sales transactions, as well as in marketing and contract documentation, McClatchy News reported in January.

Several regulatory compliance costs and network-related costs are recovered by this charge, according to the company’s spokesperson.

Knowing the following information is crucial:

Who is eligible to participate?

Verizon customers in the U.S. who were charged an administrative charge and/or a Telco Recovery Charge between Jan. 1, 2016 and Nov. 8, 2023 are eligible for the settlement.

Can you tell me how to file a claim?

To submit a claim online, you must enter the confirmation code provided in your personalized notice. It is possible that customers have received an email notification.

In addition to printing and mailing claim forms, administrators indicate that they are also available for downloading.

Can you tell me how much my salary will be?

If you are a Verizon customer, you may be eligible to receive up to $100, though the final amount is based on the number of claims you have filed and how long you have been a Verizon customer.

The Settlement Fund may not be sufficient to pay all valid claims filed. In this case, payments to Settlement Class Members who filed valid claims will be reduced from the initial allocation.

When will I be paid?

According to the administrators, checks or direct deposits are to be issued once the settlement has been completed. A fairness hearing was held on March 22 to review the settlement.

